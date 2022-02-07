We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Sweden
  5. MBS Beauty Clinic / ASKA

MBS Beauty Clinic / ASKA

Save this project
MBS Beauty Clinic / ASKA
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

© Mikael Lundblad© Mikael Lundblad© Mikael Lundblad© Mikael Lundblad+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Wellbeing, Wellness Interiors
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Architects: ASKA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture firm ASKA’s latest refurbishment project - beauty clinic MBS by Malika, located in central Stock- holm, sets out to offer a new interpretation of an iconic Scandinavian design era. Inspired by the building's architecture that dates back to the 30s, the architects have reawakened” The Scandinavian modern style”, ”Nordic functionalism” or simply ”Funkis” in the interior of a ground floor space of 70 m2.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

The atmosphere inside could be described as something like ”modern nostalgia”, as some of the design elements feel recognizable giving the space a rigid and trustworthy flavor, while other fragments are unexpected, adding a sharp and slightly playful touch. Making the design feel effortless while at the same time managing to surprise.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

The interior of the salon is dominated by typical Funkis materials such as the white, slightly rounded Alvar Aalto-inspired tiles, oak veneer, compact laminate, and structured glass. By adding details like the nickel-plated brass handles, linen fabrics, and porcelain floor tiles inspired by the Swedish Ekeberg marble, the architects were looking to add elegance and exclusiveness to the experience. While on the other hand, the fresh light blue and dark blue color accents add a modern and bold feeling to the space. 

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

”We saw potential in adding luxury, softness, and a young vibe to this simple, strict, and socialistic style. Believing that something new and unique could rise from the merge.” Says ASKA co-founder Polina Sandström.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

In order to reach a conceptually strong and effective result, the duo works over different scales and disciplines, which also includes designing most of the furniture. The cream-colored lounge tables and nail manicure stations are some of the specially designed pieces by ASKA for MBS, aiming to blend into the environment in a smooth, seamless way. The reception desk, on the other hand, is something of a key piece, designed to capture the visitors' focus thanks to its size and level of detailing.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

It is clear that all separate objects are designed to complement the rest of the architecture. The shape of the pseudo three arches reappears in the form of the table-tops, the foot panel melts together with the product shelf, while the dark blue tone of the grout on the reception desk goes hand in hand with the MBS logo sign.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

”By interpreting the same design elements (colors, shapes, materials) in different ways, we believe we can create visual interest while keeping a coherent and clear impression of the space. The goal is to create a specific and memorable experience.” Says ASKA co-founder Madeleine Klingspor. 

Save this picture!
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stockholm, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ASKA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSweden
Cite: "MBS Beauty Clinic / ASKA" 07 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976353/mbs-beauty-clinic-aska> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream