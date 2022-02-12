We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. ''A Building Should Address our Own Fragility'' : In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

''A Building Should Address our Own Fragility'' : In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

Save this article
''A Building Should Address our Own Fragility'' : In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

''A Building that Should Address our own Fragility'' says Dorte Mandrup in conversation with Louisiana Channel, in regards to her recent work, the Ilulissat Icefjord Center, in Greenland. An exhibition house in its own right, this powerful filmography explores the surrounding environment, offering insight into the changes seen on the ice and the harmonious relationship between the structure itself and the glacial landscape.

Dorte Mandrup was interviewed by Marc-Christopher Wagner in her studio in the Spring of 2021. Regarded as Humanist, Mandrup has been heavily influenced by medicine, sculpture and ceramics, creating engaging and evocative architectural form. As part of her philanthropic work the center is set to tell a narrative of evolution, human history and the secrets of the ice.

Ilulissat Icefjord Center. Image © Adam MørkIlulissat Icefjord Center. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup ArkitekterIlulissat Icefjord Center. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup ArkitekterThe Whale, Andøya, Norway. Image © MIR+ 5

Save this picture!
Ilulissat Icefjord Center. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter
Ilulissat Icefjord Center. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter

Perched upon the Arctic landscape, the Icefjord Center is located in a part of the world where climate change is most evident. In this thought-provoking interview, Mandrup expresses that as a structure that should very much be understood in regards to the topography, the fragility of the building itself is symbolic, as if to say we humans will not be here forever. It addresses sustainability in every sense, exhibiting climate change within; a reflection of the changes visible in the outside terrain and predominantly utilizes wood as a sustainable material.

Related Article

“With Distance in Time, We Are Able to See in a Different Light”: In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

Save this picture!
Ilulissat Icefjord Center. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter
Ilulissat Icefjord Center. Image Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter

The Icefjord Centre is created in wood to be as sustainable as possible but also to create a contrast to the millions of years of the bedrock. It’s a small building with great symbolic meaning.- Dorte Mandrup

She proclaims that hikers may find shelter in this refuge, allowing the visitor to view the landscape from this vantage point before they venture through this illusive gate and into the vast and unforgiving wilderness. It presents a powerful message to the viewer that in fact, we as humans are very small-scale in comparison to the primordial bedrock.

Save this picture!
Ilulissat Icefjord Center. Image © Adam Mørk
Ilulissat Icefjord Center. Image © Adam Mørk

It’s a building from a different era. The Greenlandic bedrock is one of the oldest in the world. The Icefjord Center soars like a boomerang or a snowy owl over the landscape. We created a place with overhangs towards the west and east, so you can find shelter in the arctic landscape. It creates its own landscape, its own place as a roof that becomes a hill or a public space or a gate between the town of Ilulissat and the vast landscape. – Dorte Mandrup

Save this picture!
The Whale, Andøya, Norway. Image © MIR
The Whale, Andøya, Norway. Image © MIR

Renowned Danish Architect Dorte Mandrup graduated from the Aarhaus School of Architecture in Denmark, 1991. As the director of Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter in Copenhagen, she is internationally acclaimed for many reputable works including The Whale on the island of Andøya, Norway. A viewing platform designed to mimic the appearance of a whale, allowing visitors to ascend and survey the mountains, sea and the Northern Lights. Known for her analytical approach to architecture and her harmonious relationship with topography, she has received multiple awards including the Eckersberg Medal and the Finn Juhl Architecture Award.

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Louisiana Channel's series of interviews.

News Via Louisiana Channel.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Rebecca Ildikó Leete
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Rebecca Ildikó Leete. "''A Building Should Address our Own Fragility'' : In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup" 12 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976343/a-building-should-address-our-own-fragility-in-conversation-with-dorte-mandrup> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream