We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Baan Hom Din House / TA-CHA Design

Baan Hom Din House / TA-CHA Design

Save this project
Baan Hom Din House / TA-CHA Design

© Beersingnoi© Beersingnoi© Beersingnoi© Beersingnoi+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thailand
  • Architects: TA-CHA Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  415
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Beersingnoi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lamptitude, Toto, Ampelite, Jorakay
  • Lead Architects: Waranyu Makarabhirom, Sonthad Srisang
  • Contractor: Chulakarnchange co.ltd
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Text description provided by the architects. When two doctors, one from Chiangmai and the other from Petchabun, decided to settle down and start their family, they looked for a land with a mountain view. They finally found one — a two-rai (3,370 sq.m.) piece of land, originally used as a paddy field, located in the valley between parallel ranges of the Petchabun mountains.

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

The two owners have several requirements: this house should be able to cater for their uncertain work schedules; simple in style, it should also provide space for their children in the future; lastly, they hope it can forge a close relationship with the mountain ranges in the north.

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi
Save this picture!
Isometric View
Isometric View
Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

So the process of functional design began. We decided to elevate the house above the ground to deal with potential flooding. The owners' desire to take the beautiful view of the mountains proved to be problematic, however; as both of them were also concerned about many flights of stairs which could have been a hindrance once they become older, we then felt the need to adjust our original plan and instead proposed the use of ramps connecting between different areas of the house and leading to the highest, best viewing spot.

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Taking the socio-architectural environment into account, we further considered the position of the house, which is on the border of a village of local, contemporary architectural style. We aimed to create harmony, yet preserving the identities of the owners who are non-local, modern, simple, and humble, and as a result finalized the design of a concrete, rectangular building complex, with each separate area under a gable roof and spreading horizontally, similar to the local Thai houses in the past.

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi
Save this picture!
Plan - Deck
Plan - Deck
Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Each building area is covered with a fiberglass roof to filter and disseminate natural light shining into the house. Inside, an additional indoor courtyard helps improve ventilation and invite natural light as well. 

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Wood materials were brought from nearby provinces and repurposed for doors, window casings, other pieces of furniture and built by a local carpenter. So too are the bamboos which were from both Petchabun and its neighboring provinces, making up the outer wall of the building.

Save this picture!
© Beersingnoi
© Beersingnoi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TA-CHA Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Baan Hom Din House / TA-CHA Design " 07 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976342/baan-hom-din-house-ta-cha-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream