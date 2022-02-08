Five Room Dividers That Separate Space With Style

Save this picture! MiQ Media company use a suspended aluminium chain partition from Kriskadecor to separate a reception space from a busy walkway, while creating striking branding. Image © Kriskadecor

Space partitioning can often be dismissed as a bland, acoustic-only solution. But projects show how space can be artfully divided while adding color, character, and personality.

The ancient political maxim ‘Divide and Conquer’ is about the ruling powers keeping small groups separate to avoid the congregation of strength. But the creation of smaller, more focused groups and spaces also has its benefits. Clearly defined areas in all types of spaces help employees, customers and homeowners understand and focus on their task, free from distraction or confusion.

Contemporary open-plan environments can retain their flexibility by using movable dividers to arrange by team or task in adaptive ways, but for those who accept more permanence, fixed partitions can combine secondary benefits such as storage, decoration, and branding, without completely blocking out light and sound.