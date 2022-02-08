We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Five Room Dividers That Separate Space With Style

Five Room Dividers That Separate Space With Style

Save this article
Five Room Dividers That Separate Space With Style

Space partitioning can often be dismissed as a bland, acoustic-only solution. But projects show how space can be artfully divided while adding color, character, and personality.

The ancient political maxim ‘Divide and Conquer’ is about the ruling powers keeping small groups separate to avoid the congregation of strength. But the creation of smaller, more focused groups and spaces also has its benefits. Clearly defined areas in all types of spaces help employees, customers and homeowners understand and focus on their task, free from distraction or confusion.

Contemporary open-plan environments can retain their flexibility by using movable dividers to arrange by team or task in adaptive ways, but for those who accept more permanence, fixed partitions can combine secondary benefits such as storage, decoration, and branding, without completely blocking out light and sound.

Keep reading 'Five room dividers that separate space with style' on Architonic.

About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "Five Room Dividers That Separate Space With Style" 08 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976291/five-room-dividers-that-separate-space-with-style> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream