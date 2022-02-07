We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. C/steel Apartment / Yutarou Ohta

C/steel Apartment / Yutarou Ohta

Save this project
C/steel Apartment / Yutarou Ohta

© Masaki Hamada© Masaki Hamada© Masaki Hamada© Masaki Hamada+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: Yutarou Ohta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  48
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Masaki Hamada
  • Lead Architect: Yutarou Ohta
Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada

Text description provided by the architects. This is the designer's own residence, a renovated 30-year-old SRC apartment building along the Sumida River. He fell in love at first sight with the Sumida River, which has supported Edo (now Tokyo) as a major artery for logistics and has connected its culture, and dreamed of living along the river one day.　

Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada

The existing plan was a typical LDK plan with private rooms connected by corridors, ignoring the special design conditions of living along the river. My birthplace is an apartment, and I felt that the environment of my parents' apartment, which was separated from nature, was not enough for its convenience. By incorporating the Sumida River into the inorganic nature of the apartment, we aimed to create an organic lifestyle that coexists with nature.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada

As a starting point for the design, we studied the layout of the core. In order to make bath time the most important part of life, we placed the highest priority on a layout directly facing the Sumida River, with the core in the middle of the room and the studio connected in an L-shape. A half-unit bath was adopted, and a large acrylic opening was made in the upper part of the bath to enjoy bathing with a view of the Sumida River.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada

The open L-shaped space is connected from the earthen floor to the living and dining rooms in one room, and the workspace and bedroom are partitioned simply with transparent curtains to control the relationship between the spaces and the distance from the Sumida River according to the usage.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada
Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada

The shimmer of the Sumida River is reflected on the steel plate wall covering the core, natural light fills the room, and by covering the floor and walls with larch plywood, a natural gradation is created, making the Sumida River a part of life.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

By incorporating the phenomena that occur in the Sumida River into the life of an apartment that is cut off from nature, we were able to discover a new way of relating to nature. The Sumida River, which has connected culture from the Edo period to the present, has given us hints for our future lives.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Hamada
© Masaki Hamada

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yutarou Ohta
Office

Products

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan
Cite: "C/steel Apartment / Yutarou Ohta" 07 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976281/c-steel-apartment-yutarou-ohta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream