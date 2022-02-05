Cortis Building / Arte Charpentier

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Paris, Cortis is a contemporary project open to the city, in harmony with its time: a link with its district and its shops. Committed to offering a unique experience to its occupants, Cortis was designed as a novel concept developing a range of services borrowed from the codes of the hotel industry.

Its bespoke and modular workspaces, lounge lobby, and numerous outdoor green spaces (rooftops, terraces, and balconies) have been designed with a unique aim: to promote well-being, quality of life, and development of the users. From the end of the boulevard de Courcelles, the building is immediately noticeable in the rue de Courcelles and affirms its presence and visibility by its facade composed of a homogeneously-built volume.

The study of the profile of the rue de Courcelles, formed by a succession of buildings, sometimes Haussmann style, sometimes Art Deco style, with heights ranging from R+6 to R+7, led the architects to organize the volumes of Cortis according to the same typology by seeking a variety of architectural writings in the image of the street, voluntarily breaking with too linear and monotonous a writing.

The project consists of an H-shaped building, with two main bodies of office spaces, the most important one being located on rue de Courcelles at R+8. The other building, less important (R+5), on rue Léon Jost, also includes dual-orientation office spaces. These two bodies are connected to each other up to R+5 and are connected on the ground floor to two indoor gardens, which are accessible to users. The unique, generous, dual-exposure, and transparent lobby is the center of gravity of Cortis and serves all its functions.

The cafeteria, accessible directly from the lobby, opens onto the garden in order to create a living space that completes the animation and life in this south-facing area. A space for meetings, co-working, or showrooms can be arranged on the garden side as an extension of the hall space. These custom-made spaces are refined and elegant. A common thread leads to the floors. The sanitary facilities were designed with a real concern for coherence with the choices made for the hall.

In the heart of the dense city, Cortis offers terraces and rooftop balconies that overlook the city and its rooftops. From the offices, employees can take advantage of outdoor spaces where they can settle in the heart of the vegetation and enjoy a horizon open to the sky. On one of the terraces, a fruticetum allows users to taste raspberries, currants, blackberries, or cranberries. On another, climbers adorn a fence made of ligatured bamboo rods. On the ground floor, two patios are covered with shrubs with colored bark: a plant backdrop as an extension to the offices.

Sustainable development is an integral part of the project, with the responsible building demonstrating that tertiary real estate is in perfect harmony with current environmental challenges. The building is certified “HQE Neuf niveau Exceptionnel”, “Breeam Excellent”, and has the Label “Effinergie +” (RT 2012 – 40%) but also a double-label “Well” and “Wiredscore” level Gold, guaranteeing the comfort and connectivity of the space.