We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Awana Beach House / Herbst Architects

Awana Beach House / Herbst Architects

Save this project
Awana Beach House / Herbst Architects

© Jackie Meiring© Jackie Meiring© Jackie Meiring© Jackie Meiring+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
New Zealand
  • Design Architect : Lance Herbst
  • Co Design Architect : Nicola Herbst
  • Assistant Architect :  Jimmy Gray
  • Interior Design : Simone Crowe
  • Cabinetry : Wim de Bruin
  • Architects : Herbst Architects
  • Country : New Zealand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. The Awana house is located on the Great Barrier island off the coast of Auckland, New Zealand. The island is actually quite rural with its major part being conservation parks. This engages some residents to adopt off-the-grid living means and setups that end up influencing their built setting. Herbst Architects have designed multiple residences on the island through the years, making them experts at managing the distant and at times harsh environment all while highlighting the contextual beauty and assets.

Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring
Save this picture!
Plan - Lower Floor
Plan - Lower Floor
Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring
Save this picture!
Plan - Upper Floor
Plan - Upper Floor
Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring

The architects were therefore apt at understanding the given site and implemented design solutions such as managing the single-story residence’s orientation and composition, subject to the sloping terrain. This translated into the two rectangular volumes that respond to alternating levels of the site. The living box faces the beach, while the timber-framed bedroom connects towards the distant private back. The T-shaped composition also enables the creation of some sheltered and private exterior spaces as extensions of the common living zones

Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring

Another relevant design implementation is the facade layers that offer protection from the elements and an added level of privacy to the high-end family dwelling, which is located around the dunes of the public beach. The wooden paneled shutters become the main distinguishable and bold design elements of the house. 

Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring
Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring

The resulting setup is as functional as it is balanced, offering serenity and safety to the inhabitants. This is achieved through the ventilation flow, considered natural light orientations, and the choice of warm local wood and textured concrete. Going back to nature prompted energy-efficient, off-the-grid yet elegant architecture. 

Save this picture!
© Jackie Meiring
© Jackie Meiring

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Herbst Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Awana Beach House / Herbst Architects" 27 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976225/awana-beach-house-herbst-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream