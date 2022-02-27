Awana Beach House / Herbst Architects

+ 27

Design Architect : Lance Herbst

Co Design Architect : Nicola Herbst

Assistant Architect : Jimmy Gray

Interior Design : Simone Crowe

Cabinetry : Wim de Bruin

Architects : Herbst Architects

Country : New Zealand

The text was written by the project curator with reference to the architect's notes. The Awana house is located on the Great Barrier island off the coast of Auckland, New Zealand. The island is actually quite rural with its major part being conservation parks. This engages some residents to adopt off-the-grid living means and setups that end up influencing their built setting. Herbst Architects have designed multiple residences on the island through the years, making them experts at managing the distant and at times harsh environment all while highlighting the contextual beauty and assets.

The architects were therefore apt at understanding the given site and implemented design solutions such as managing the single-story residence’s orientation and composition, subject to the sloping terrain. This translated into the two rectangular volumes that respond to alternating levels of the site. The living box faces the beach, while the timber-framed bedroom connects towards the distant private back. The T-shaped composition also enables the creation of some sheltered and private exterior spaces as extensions of the common living zones

Another relevant design implementation is the facade layers that offer protection from the elements and an added level of privacy to the high-end family dwelling, which is located around the dunes of the public beach. The wooden paneled shutters become the main distinguishable and bold design elements of the house.

The resulting setup is as functional as it is balanced, offering serenity and safety to the inhabitants. This is achieved through the ventilation flow, considered natural light orientations, and the choice of warm local wood and textured concrete. Going back to nature prompted energy-efficient, off-the-grid yet elegant architecture.