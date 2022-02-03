We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Casa Sofía / CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos

Casa Sofía / CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos

Save this project
Casa Sofía / CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos

© Freddy Bonilla© Freddy Bonilla© Freddy Bonilla© Freddy Bonilla+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Malacatos, Ecuador
  • Architects: CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  199
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cedal /, FV, Holcim, Intaco, Kubiec, NOVACERO, PDF24, Pelikano, Plastigama, RIALTO, Susudel, Twinmotion
  • Lead Architects: Jaime Castillo Castillo, Diana Valdivieso Reyes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla

Text description provided by the architects. A simple geometry with homogeneous and continuous textures makes this project a contemporary and unique composition in its immediate context. Designed as a house that runs horizontally across the lot as an elongated structure with a low height, in order not to overload the surrounding environment. In this way, the floor is built slightly above the ground and on a single level. From the beginning, the spirit that guided the entire project was to achieve a permanent dialogue between the interior and the exterior, the materials being responsible for achieving said union with the particularity of not being altered in order to provide a natural aesthetic with a robust character both in interior and exterior design.

Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla
Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla
Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla

All the rooms are designed following the same decorative trail, connected to the garden by sliding doors that allow the pool to be seen from any point of the house. The space is distributed on two surfaces: the first one of 158m2 that borders the service area, the social area and the resting area; and, the second one of 41m2 that limits the complementary humid areas to the pool. Three bedrooms with private bathrooms cover the program of the resting area, while, the social area houses the kitchen, dining room and living room, plus an extension of the covered patio that merges with the barbecue. The humid area includes a jacuzzi, a Turkish bath, a pool, a laundry room and a storage space with the pool functioning as the axis of spatial distribution. The structure, made of metal, is part of the geometric composition of the project and defines the general configuration of the house with a modulation of multiples of three, developing a successive sequence of porticoes that support the thermoacoustic roof itself that is lost in the finish of the volumetric composition of the work. Surrounded by a placid and grandiose landscape, the house combines modernity and popular architecture. A sensitive interior design also encourages the house to become a secluded and intimate world with warm textures, while open to the green and ocher beauty of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla
Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla
Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla

The contrast produced by the rough texture of the exposed masonry makes the brick a sensitive and noble material that the inhabitants can experience in situ, making it the "machine of inhabiting" that Le Corbusier spoke of when referring to domestic housing - a project breaking the pre-established schemes. Finally, the coordinated coexistence of materials makes it possible to highlight the simplicity of the building, whose skin decisively enhances the composition of the design and the lighting of the interior. The environments are integrated with rays of light full of warmth where the architectural actions emphatically manage to discover the nuances of the furniture and decoration, all composed in a set of planes that are in harmony and show absolute dominance over the spaces, contrasting with the robustness and personality of the walls that contain them. In summary, clarity, luminosity, austerity and simplicity define this work, which claims with its features and forceful architectural elements a presence of its own in the valley that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
© Freddy Bonilla
© Freddy Bonilla

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Casa Sofía / CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos" [Casa Sofía / CASTILLO + VALDIVIESO arquitectos] 03 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976218/casa-sofia-castillo-plus-valdivieso-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream