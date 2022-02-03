Ubaíra House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The narrow and long terrain of Casa Ubaíra indicated that the entire width of the lot would be used to arrange the program requested by the clients. To create well-lit and ventilated environments, the internal spaces are interspersed with patios, communicating frankly with this interior landscape.

On the lower floor are the environments that need greater privacy and acoustic protection, while on the upper floor are the social areas, which are more integrated.

This inversion of the programs of the traditional townhouse brings the more compartmentalized environments to the base of the building and frees up the upper floor, making it a large space, with few walls and a greater incidence of light.