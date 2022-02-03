We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Ubaíra House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Ubaíra House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Ubaíra House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok© Pedro Kok© Pedro Kok© Pedro Kok+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1744 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jotta esquadrias, Neorex
© Pedro Kok
Text description provided by the architects. The narrow and long terrain of Casa Ubaíra indicated that the entire width of the lot would be used to arrange the program requested by the clients. To create well-lit and ventilated environments, the internal spaces are interspersed with patios, communicating frankly with this interior landscape.

© Pedro Kok
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
On the lower floor are the environments that need greater privacy and acoustic protection, while on the upper floor are the social areas, which are more integrated. 

© Pedro Kok
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Pedro Kok
Section DD
Section DD
© Pedro Kok
This inversion of the programs of the traditional townhouse brings the more compartmentalized environments to the base of the building and frees up the upper floor, making it a large space, with few walls and a greater incidence of light.

© Pedro Kok
Project gallery

About this office
Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Ubaíra House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Ubaíra / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 03 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976177/ubaira-house-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

