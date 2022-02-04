We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in Bukkoji / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

House in Bukkoji / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

© Matsumura Kohei

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN, td-Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Matsumura Kohei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rinnai, Adobe, Jw-CAD, LIXIL　, Panasonic, TOSHIBA, YAZAWA
  • Lead Architects: Tada Masaharu, Endo Shojiro
© Matsumura Kohei
Text description provided by the architects. We have renovated a Nagaya in the back of a narrow alley peculiar to Kyoto as a house. Although it is the center of Kyoto city, the old Nagaya remains. This building is at the end of a "tunnel alley" that runs through the building. Buildings are densely packed there, and residents share private roads, electric wires, wells, shrines, and so on. We designed a building that contributes to the local environment while ensuring the privacy of the inhabitants.

© Matsumura Kohei
Plan
Plan
© Matsumura Kohei
Plans and Sections
Plans and Sections
© Matsumura Kohei
We reduced it to a triangle towards the center of the existing Nagaya. As a result, a three-dimensional exterior space was created inside Nagaya. I bridged it and created a garden to enjoy from inside the house and a garden facing the alley. Although the house is about 60m2, it has soft natural light and residents can enjoy the rich scenery.

© Matsumura Kohei
This architecture is an urban house for two couples. Antique furniture and furnishings, which are the hobbies of residents, are lined up. The center of life is the dining/kitchen. From there, there is a workspace connected via a bridge and a loft. There is a compact bright bedroom on the second floor. We have realized a world for residents in a small row house in the back of a dense alley.

© Matsumura Kohei
Project gallery

About this office
td-Atelier
Office
ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Office

