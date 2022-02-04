House in Bukkoji / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

+ 15

Landscape Design: Ogasahara Satoru

Construction: Fuzisaki Gumi Company Limited

Landscape: Michikusa

City: Kyoto

Country: Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We have renovated a Nagaya in the back of a narrow alley peculiar to Kyoto as a house. Although it is the center of Kyoto city, the old Nagaya remains. This building is at the end of a "tunnel alley" that runs through the building. Buildings are densely packed there, and residents share private roads, electric wires, wells, shrines, and so on. We designed a building that contributes to the local environment while ensuring the privacy of the inhabitants.

We reduced it to a triangle towards the center of the existing Nagaya. As a result, a three-dimensional exterior space was created inside Nagaya. I bridged it and created a garden to enjoy from inside the house and a garden facing the alley. Although the house is about 60m2, it has soft natural light and residents can enjoy the rich scenery.

This architecture is an urban house for two couples. Antique furniture and furnishings, which are the hobbies of residents, are lined up. The center of life is the dining/kitchen. From there, there is a workspace connected via a bridge and a loft. There is a compact bright bedroom on the second floor. We have realized a world for residents in a small row house in the back of a dense alley.