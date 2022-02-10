A Modern Personal Retreat: Material Compositions for the Bathroom

Save this picture! CYO Metropolitan bathroom. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

As cities become denser and the pandemic continues to shape living and working patterns, people have become well aware that the space they inhabit greatly influences their physical and mental well-being. As a result, the interior design of homes has focused on promoting sensitivity, comfort and calmness as a way of escaping the uncertain outside world. As a safe space where we practically start and end each day, the modern bathroom has also adapted accordingly, taking on a key role as an environment dedicated to relaxation and self-care. Hence, what used to be a purely functional zone is now perceived as an energizing personal retreat and flexible living space that can even adopt other functions – from a gym to a private spa.

However, choosing the right material composition is crucial to achieve this calming, yet dynamic atmosphere. Whether it’s through color, texture or other unique properties, different materials can ultimately make architecture come alive, having the power to reflect or capture light, influence user perception, and define the style of a room – evoking associations with nature, urban, or even futuristic spaces. Thus, when it comes to modern bathrooms, selecting timeless materials that enhance the aesthetic is essential. With this in mind, Dornbracht (in collaboration with Sieger Design) launched in May of 2021 a new CYO bathroom fitting series in a wide range of finishes, allowing multiple design possibilities.

Save this picture! CYO Oasis bathroom. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

The interplay of materials in four architectural concepts

As a way of putting its versatility to the test, the series is showcased in four architectural worlds in which the expressiveness of materials can be seen, felt, and experienced: Metropolitan, Oasis, and the new Mystical and Delight. Exploring the idea of the bathroom as a personal retreat and providing inspiration for architects and designers, each scenario features faucets and shower accessories in different finishes combined with different materials.

Metropolitan: Retreat from the big city

In the Metropolitan bathroom, it is all about creating balance. While capturing the lively flair of big cities, the space also serves as an energizing retreat from the hectic outside world. With its spacious proportions, the room concept embodies luxury and roughness through sleek surfaces and monolithic elements: the walls and floors are made of white marble and concrete, complemented with home textiles in cream and beige shades. To match the design, the CYO bathroom fittings – from the basin to the hand shower set – are incorporated in Brushed Durabrass, standing out in contrast to the green stone elements.

Save this picture! CYO Metropolitan bathroom. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! CYO Brushed Durabrass faucet. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Oasis: Bringing nature indoors

On the other hand, the Oasis bathroom is primarily about nature, looking to dissolve boundaries by bringing the outside into an open, flexible space. Thus, the space utilizes raw and artificial materials like black marble, concrete, green fabric, pebbles, black corian, and green recycled glass. Complementing the look, the Dark Platinum matt fittings extend the warm and grounding atmosphere of the other materials. In this way, room is formed by warm, soft and natural tones that, along with the plants and river stones, convey above all a connection to nature and the sense of mindfulness.

Save this picture! CYO Oasis bathroom. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! CYO Dark Platinum matt faucet. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Mystical: Mysterious and elegant

Apart from Metropolitan and Oasis, Dornbracht added two further architectural concepts to its CYO bathroom inspirations. First of all, as its name suggests, the Mystical concept is characterized by a mysterious and primal ambiance. It particularly stands out because of its unique choice of materials - including dark lava stone, matt metals and fine leather – which create a mystical combination of warmth coupled with cool, rugged nature. While most of the room is covered in black basalt surfaces that evoke a volcanic landscape, together with the black steel, satin-finished glass and dark textile surfaces, an elegant contemporary atmosphere comes to life – a style that is further enhanced by the Platinum matt finish of the CYO fittings.

Save this picture! CYO Mystical bathroom. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! CYO Platinum matt faucet. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Delight: Prioritizing light and color

In contrast, light is the main protagonist in the Delight material world – and hence the focus is on materials that incorporate light in an innovative way. Inspired by a minimal design concept, the space features steel and exposed concrete elements softened with round shapes, pastel tones, and translucent curtain fabric, which together add a layer of coziness and lightness. The room’s character, however, is mainly highlighted by the use of colored acrylic glass and powder-coated aluminum with a mirroring effect, creating a graphic, multi-dimensional atmosphere. And by adding the high-gloss Chrome finishes, the light, shine, colors and round accents are effectively intensified.

Save this picture! CYO Delight bathroom. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! CYO Chrome faucet. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

The importance of versatile fittings in modern bathrooms

In all four design concepts, the main unifying element is the new CYO faucet series, demonstrating its timelessness and adaptability to diverse materials and styles. Combining a classic language with a futuristic spin, the faucet is a new interpretation of the archetypal C-shaped spout. Defined by a basic circle and complemented with circular handles, the shape traces the flow of water in a functional, yet bold and unique manner. Besides being available in four finishes, the faucet series includes bi-structural versions and a wide range of handle variations that broaden design options.

Save this picture! CYO Platinum matt faucet. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! Four standard CYO finishes. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Save this picture! CYO handle variations. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

Ultimately, timeless pieces capable of adapting to changing circumstances will always prevail in architecture and design. Therefore, as the modern bathroom transforms into a personal retreat and continues to evolve with changing trends, the demand will point towards high-quality versatile fittings that enable creative freedom.

Save this picture! CYO Brushed Durabrass faucet. Image Courtesy of Dornbracht

For more information on the design possibilities of the Dornbracht CYO bathroom fitting series, visit their website or download the CYO Roombook here.