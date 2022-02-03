We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Collumpio House / MACH

Collumpio House / MACH
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: MACH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  DelRioBani, Mark Rabadan
  • Lead Architect: Marc Subirana
Text description provided by the architects. Between the Coll and the Carmel hill of Barcelona, on one side of the upper course of the old Farigola stream, Pere Llobet and Portell streets lead us to one of the back entrances to Park Güell.

The house aims to frame and close off a piece of air in this area in Barcelona and emphasizes its main construction elements. A heavy plinth is built, in relation to the garden and the earth, on which rests a light metal framework structure open to the landscape and the Sun.

The spaces of the house are circular around a central piece that functions as a bathroom and storage. The different pieces of furniture, some built-in, are the ones that finish building the space. The house is designed to change together with its inhabitants, opening and closing new spaces.

In an attempt to play it down, it was decided to paint the house yellow, a fact that surprisingly gives joy, in relation to the green of the landscape and the blue of the sky.

Project gallery

About this office
MACH
Office

Cite: "Collumpio House / MACH" [Casa Collumpio / MACH] 03 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976156/collumpio-house-mach> ISSN 0719-8884

