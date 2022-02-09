Luminaires: Models and Possibilities in Residential Projects

Save this picture! Apartamento Floresta / Estúdio Minke. © Maira Acayaba

The elaboration of an architectural project is a complex process that involves different scales, from structure to small refinements, such as the choice of coatings, paint colors, baseboards, metals, ware and, of course, lighting.

In addition to the issues of power and shade of lamps, the design of the luminaires is also essential in the project process. It can contribute to the appreciation of spaces and the comfort of the inhabitants.

Nowadays, it is impossible to imagine everyday life without the use of artificial lighting and as technology advances we become more and more dependent on it. However, lighting has always extrapolated the purely functional plan, and this can be seen, for example, in the huge candlesticks that decorated the baroque palaces. Therefore, the history of lighting has always understood these elements as decorative pieces, and today the situation is no different. On the contrary, we are flooded with catalogs with countless models, sizes, colors and shapes, a profusion of possibilities that, instead of making it easier, makes it difficult to specify the luminaires in a project.

With that in mind, we present here some guidelines that can help in this important stage of the project, bringing strategies that transform environments and incite states of mind. However, first of all, it is important to point out that each project is a dive into the specificities and individual characteristics of its users, so choosing a good design has to do with the daily life of the inhabitants, their habits and customs and no strategy can be read as a general rule.

Dining Room

When it comes to lighting, the dining room (or the area related to the dining table) is possibly the first room that comes to mind, and no wonder. The space configuration of the dining table is a full plate to be bold when choosing luminaires, so many projects opt for striking designs such as large chandeliers centered on the table. The shapes range from linear elements as in Higienópolis Apartment and its hanging table, to amorphous pieces as in RBL Apartment, to designs considered more “traditional”, such as the dining table at House Villa Lobos or Q04L63 House. Here, regardless of the shape, it is important to be careful with the height of the luminaire to be installed – experts recommend that the beginning of the piece is between 75 and 80 cm above the table top to create the desired effect.

Save this picture! Apartamento RBL / VOA Arquitetura. © Rafael Renzo

Save this picture! Casa Villa Lobos / Una Arquitetos. © Nelson Kon

Living Room

This environment usually calls for more indirect lighting, so it is often composed of floor lamps or side sconces that bring a coziness worthy of a rest space, such as the discreet luminaires in the Apartment in Largo do Carmo, for example. Another strategy widely used in living rooms is lighting tracks, especially in wider spaces. In these cases, the trails with directional spots manage to create a cozy atmosphere and at the same time provide enough light for basic tasks, as can be seen in the project for Apartment 112 Sul and Rosa Apartment, both by CoDA Arquitetos. In the case of RR Apartment, the chosen tracks are highlighted with the ceiling made of modular arched structures, as they sometimes run parallel to the structure, sometimes perpendicular to it. A similar strategy is seen at Clerkenwell Warehouse Loft, in this case with bolder lines. The use of exposed pipes with spotlights is also an interesting option, especially when it comes to spaces where there is no plaster ceiling, as is the case of Flamingo Apartment or Marechal Apartment, in which the pipe design itself is an important part of the project composition.

Save this picture! Apartamento no Largo do Carmo / Aurora Arquitectos. © do mal o menos

Save this picture! Apartamento Industrial Clerkenwell / InsideOut. © Jim Stephenson

Save this picture! Apartamento Marechal / Casa100 Arquitetura. © Maira Acayaba

Kitchen

Unlike the environments mentioned above, the kitchen is a space that requires a lot of lighting. In this sense, linear pieces are usually a large part of the surface of the environment, with the possibility of additional lighting in the work benches. An interesting example is the GT Apartment in which, in addition to other strategies such as tracks and individual spots, the architects use the plaster ceiling to create a discreet linear opening in the kitchen. In this same project, it is also worth mentioning the custom-made lighting for the dining table, a metallic piece that serves as a support for the plants and also has built-in lighting. In the Casa RN by Jacobsen Arquitetura, a linear pendant is chosen to illuminate the kitchen worktop. In addition, it is interesting to mention that in many high-end projects, very discreet pieces are chosen for general lighting that are, in most cases, embedded in plaster or wood ceilings.

Save this picture! Apartamento GT / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. © Marcelo Donadussi

Save this picture! Residência RN / Jacobsen Arquitetura. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Bedroom

The bedroom strategy is similar to the living room, with lighting preferably being peripheral. With that, the sconces are again a good choice, as well as lamps on the sides of the bed. At Kaluá Apartment, sconces of different models are used not only in the bedroom, but spread throughout all environments, as design pieces. At Atlântica House and Origami House, the strategy is the same, with the difference that in the latter lighting is aided by punctual spots embedded in the ceiling and in the former lighting is at the discretion of the sconces.

Save this picture! Apartamento Kaluá / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura. © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Casa Origami / Bernardes Arquitetura. © Leonardo Finotti

Bathroom

The bathroom is a hybrid room, since, while certain activities require intense lighting, in others the idea is to maintain a cozy feeling with low incidence. With this, two strategies are usually applied: focused spots close to the mirror, taking care here not to create shadow areas, and more indirect lighting in the shower area or, in some cases, the bathtub. Among the colors of Floresta Apartment, round black metal sconces were installed to illuminate the mirror area, the same strategy seen in Tri Suave project. The LED strips hidden in the furniture could not be missing from this selection, especially when it comes to bathrooms, such as Recinto do Bosque public bathroom. As in other rooms, an interesting strategy to modify the atmosphere of the bathroom is to use dimmers as a control of light incidence .

Save this picture! Lavabo Tri Suave / Marília Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores. © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Banheiro Público Recinto do Bosque / GDL Arquitetura. © Felipe Araújo

