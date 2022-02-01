Heatherwick Studio Unveils Plant-Shaped Pier Proposal for Seoul's Waterfront

Following the Seoul Metropolitan Government's announcement of reviving and expanding the city's Olympic Jamsil Sports–MICE Complex, Heatherwick Studio has proposed a dynamic multi-leveled pier that promotes notions of "community spirit, activity, equality, play, and togetherness". Titled The Leaf, the project will feature plant-covered platforms built on the Han River, and will offer visitors recreational and cultural spaces across a floating platform.

The Leaf is a multi-leveled pier with dynamic platforms that rise and fall to create a walkable roofscape. The plant-like structure features above-water gardens, play areas, observation decks, an event space and auditorium, and a marina for water taxis. The structure will be connected to a walkway that extends towards the stadium's surrounding green spaces.

At the heart of our project is the idea of playful togetherness. We want this to be a refreshing and dynamic new civic space for the city of Seoul where people come to laugh, explore and connect. Somewhere joyful and restorative for everyone. -- Stuart Wood, Partner and Group Leader at Heatherwick Studio

The consortium is led by Hanwha Group, HDC Group, and Hana Financial Investment, and features design firms Benoy, Populous, dA Architecture Group, and NOW Architects.

Save this picture! Little Island Park at Pier 55. Image © Timothy Schenck

The Leaf joins Heatherwick Studio's portfolio of floating architectures. In the second edition of the ArchDaily Professionals Video Interviews, ArchDaily's Managing Editor, Christele Harrouk, met with Mat Cash, Group Leader of Heatherwick Studio, Signe Nielsen, MNLA's Founding Principal, and David Farnsworth, Arup Principal, to discuss their collaborative work on one of New York City's latest green areas, Little Island Park at Pier 55.