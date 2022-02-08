How to Match the TV With Your Living Room?

Save this picture! Casa do Hugo / FURO. Image © Mariana Sanches

The TV is one of the main elements that make up the living room, especially in most Brazilian homes, where the living room is the place both for receiving visitors and for enjoying rest and leisure. However, it is not always easy to position this equipment, which varies so much in size and especially to combine it with the rest of the space.

+ 17

TV has its origins in the early 20th century when John L. Baird put together electronic components and assembled the first television prototype. From 1930 onwards, this equipment would evolve to become one of the main means of communication of the century, having a broad impact on the culture of modern society. Television has become one of the main equipment in the house and currently needs to share its space with other elements, existing alongside bookcases, ornaments, paintings, lamps, dining tables, musical instruments, etc., fitting into the rooms according to the routine of each resident.

In practical terms, television basically needs a source of power and to connect to some network, which can be cable TV, internet or antenna. The most usual is to reserve a wall to be the TV wall, where it can be hung or supported under a bench. This wall, usually, should not be against the openings through which the sunlight enters, as it impairs the visibility of the image. Although the models available nowadays have already advanced a lot in terms of screen quality, even so, to guarantee visibility it is important to ensure a good positioning, or to solve lighting with curtains and other shading.

Save this picture! Apartamento GT / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

When fixed to the walls, televisions can be accompanied by countertops or shelves. In the case of countertops, it is common to place other electronic equipment and also decoration and lighting pieces. In addition, the back surface of the TV can be highlighted, either for its materiality or also for its color.

Save this picture! Apartamento Faria Lima / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura. Image © Guilherme Pucci

Save this picture! Apartamento JDI / treszerosete. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Low countertops can also become multipurpose elements that integrate all environments, being adapted as benches, or even cabinets and drawers for storing objects.

Save this picture! Apartamento FT / Shinagawa arquitetura. Image © Cacá Bratke

Save this picture! Apartamento Topázio / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Vannucchi

When fixed to the wall next to storage spaces, the televisions can be immersed in open shelves or also integrated into closed cabinets, with discreet or more striking finishes, becoming an eye-catcher.

Save this picture! Apartamento MC / há.atelier. Image © Adriano Mura

Save this picture! Maria Carolina / Flavia Torres + Pedro Freire + Sub Estúdio. Image © Tomás Cytrynowicz

Save this picture! Apartamento cobre/blue / Casa100 Arquitetura. Image © Quadra 2 Fotografia

On the other hand, it is possible to place the television in a space-organizing element, such as a shelf, or in front of a partition. This solution is interesting because shelves and partitions often allow a visual permeability that helps in the integration of this space with others in its surroundings, such as the kitchen, an office or a balcony.

Save this picture! Apartamento AFR / Dezembro Arquitetos. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! Apartamento Speed / Filipe Arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Save this picture! Apartamento GMS / SOEK Arquitetura. Image © Carolina Lacaz

From this perspective of space integration, televisions can also be placed in multipurpose spaces, which adapt to the use of the moment. This can be integrated into a large piece of woodwork that visually marks the space, or even taking advantage of the space on the side of the stairs.

Save this picture! Casa IC / Ad-hoc msl. Image © David Frutos

Save this picture! Apartamento Conte / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental. Image © Marcelo Donadussi

In small spaces, such as studios, the television can be located in strategic locations to allow visual connection and multiplicity of space use, close to dining or circulation environments, for example.

Save this picture! Apartamento Bossa Nova / David Guerra. Image © Jomar Bragança

Save this picture! Apartamento X / KC Design Studio. Image © Hey! Cheese