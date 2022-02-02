Kusatsu House / Hearth Architects

-
Architects: Hearth Architects
- Area: 99 m²
- Year: 2020
Photographs: Yuta Yamada
Lead Architect: Yoshitaka Kuga
- City:Koka
- Country:Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project started with the desire to create a home with a garden. The client wanted a house with a gentle connection between the living room and the garden, and a small but separate Japanese-style room.
Therefore, in this plan, we made the building itself is a simple L shape, with the LDK and the Japanese-style room close but gently separated by the south-facing courtyard and then formed a gentle connection to a courtyard on the outside.
The LDK is designed to be easy to use by gently connecting it to the outside through a large wooden window and a Japanese-style veranda which is in an L shape, as an intermediate area. A simple house that is full of nature will give the client’s life more richness and diversity than ever.