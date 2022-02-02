We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Kusatsu House / Hearth Architects

Kusatsu House / Hearth Architects

© Yuta Yamada© Yuta Yamada© Yuta Yamada© Yuta Yamada+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Koka, Japan
  • Architects: Hearth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Yuta Yamada
  • Lead Architect: Yoshitaka Kuga
© Yuta Yamada
Text description provided by the architects. This project started with the desire to create a home with a garden. The client wanted a house with a gentle connection between the living room and the garden, and a small but separate Japanese-style room.

© Yuta Yamada
Plan
Plan
© Yuta Yamada
Plans
Plans
© Yuta Yamada
Therefore, in this plan, we made the building itself is a simple L shape, with the LDK and the Japanese-style room close but gently separated by the south-facing courtyard and then formed a gentle connection to a courtyard on the outside.

© Yuta Yamada
The LDK is designed to be easy to use by gently connecting it to the outside through a large wooden window and a Japanese-style veranda which is in an L shape, as an intermediate area. A simple house that is full of nature will give the client’s life more richness and diversity than ever.

© Yuta Yamada
Project gallery

About this office
Hearth Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Kusatsu House / Hearth Architects" 02 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976018/kusatsu-house-hearth-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

