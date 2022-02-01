Tea Shop Parvati / Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio

+ 16

Architects: Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio

City: Toshima City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A specialized shop selling and serving Darjeeling tea close to Senkawa station in Toshima-ku Tokyo. The shop consists of 3 separate areas, a seating area, kitchen, and storage to store tea leaves at a constant temperature. The shop is located at a corner of a residential area and in order to meet the owner’s request to build a store where customers can drop in casually, one corner of the shop is built with an open counter and another corner is fully opened to the street.

Since existing eaves, tents and shutters could be utilized, light and inexpensive hollowness polycarbonate plates are used for those two openings, and in accordance with the usage of these openings, one is built with a rotating window and another with a large sliding window.

In order to reduce the cost of construction, a separate ordering system was taken and the owner himself had built a portion of the construction by himself. Thus, each Demolition → Woodwork → Furniture work → Painting work → Equipment work was designed to be completed separately by itself.

As a finishing touch, actively using existing wooden furniture from the previous store, we made a fine adjustment to bring harmony between gray concrete and light blue styrofoam so that it will bring more focus on very original and one of a kind tableware and store products.

Even in an open roadside store, the interior during the day tends to look dark and closed, but we planned to make it a more open store where you can see through by taking advantage of the fact that two sides can be opened.