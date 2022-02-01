We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Tea Shop Parvati / Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio

Tea Shop Parvati / Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio

Tea Shop Parvati / Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio

© Nao Takahashi© Nao Takahashi© Nao Takahashi© Nao Takahashi+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop
Toshima City, Japan
  • Architects: Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Nao Takahashi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AGC, TOOU
  • Lead Architect: Keisuke Hatakenaka
  • Architects:Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio
  • City:Toshima City
  • Country:Japan
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Text description provided by the architects. A specialized shop selling and serving  Darjeeling tea close to Senkawa station in Toshima-ku Tokyo.  The shop consists of 3 separate areas, a seating area, kitchen, and storage to store tea leaves at a constant temperature. The shop is located at a corner of a residential area and in order to meet the owner’s request to build a store where customers can drop in casually, one corner of the shop is built with an open counter and another corner is fully opened to the street. 

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
Plan
Plan
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Since existing eaves, tents and shutters could be utilized, light and inexpensive hollowness polycarbonate plates are used for those two openings, and in accordance with the usage of these openings, one is built with a rotating window and another with a large sliding window. 

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

In order to reduce the cost of construction, a separate ordering system was taken and the owner himself had built a portion of the construction by himself. Thus, each  Demolition → Woodwork → Furniture work → Painting work → Equipment work was designed to be completed separately by itself.    

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

As a finishing touch, actively using existing wooden furniture from the previous store,  we made a fine adjustment to bring harmony between gray concrete and light blue styrofoam so that it will bring more focus on very original and one of a kind tableware and store products.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Even in an open roadside store, the interior during the day tends to look dark and closed, but we planned to make it a more open store where you can see through by taking advantage of the fact that two sides can be opened.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Project location

Address:Kanamecho, Toshima City, Tokyo 171-0043, Japan

Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopJapan
Cite: "Tea Shop Parvati / Keisuke Hatakenaka Architects Studio" 01 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976016/tea-shop-parvati-keisuke-hatakenaka-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

