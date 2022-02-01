We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Mid-Ridge Villa / EZ Studio

Mid-Ridge Villa / EZ Studio

Save this project
Mid-Ridge Villa / EZ Studio

© Ali Gorjian© Ali Gorjian© Ali Gorjian© Ali Gorjian+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ghahderijan, Iran
  • Architects: EZ Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Ali Gorjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Azarchin, KELAR, Kazemi Wokshop, Khorshid Gallery, Moosavizadeh Kashi Paz, Zibasazanesfahan-Majid Tahmasebi
  • Lead Architect: Pedram Ezadi
  • Green Space Consultant: Goodarzi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian

Text description provided by the architects. Words are rooting, just as do trees. The line is the root and the architecture the same as the word. The tree, as the rising child. The architecture is the border of living. Living between inside and outside. Each element is a term that, when collocates with others, creates a sentence of space.

Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian

Mid-ridge Villa has been settled between a slender but prosperous garden in the heart of the farmlands, for a family of three who is always gathering. A twelve-year-old child, the climax of the story, and her rebellious spirit, along with her constant training to become a professional swimmer and her occasional desire for isolation and privacy, has been at the center of her parent's attention and then the architects’.

Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian

Mother's poetic nature has made promenading a necessity, therefore spaces among the trees and easy access to them have been selected as the best answer to the question. On the other hand, to elevate privacy matters in private zones due to the mother’s obsession, the swimming pool turned into the main gap between the private and public zones.

Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian

Fruitful trees in the garden, which were necessary to maintain in order to respect the environment, is one of the design limitations that has turned into an opportunity during the process of organizing the mass between the empty spaces (Ridge) of the trees. The architect took these empty lots into consideration as a dwelling and daily activities.

Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian
Save this picture!
Circulaiton Diagram
Circulaiton Diagram

The pool, meanwhile, located on one of the ridges of the land functions as a divider of zones, being between the mass helps to keep the health of the child safe and emphasizes the privacy needed.

Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian

All these borders created the Mid-Ridge. Gaps do not always interpret the distance, sometimes they add flexibility to the mass and create cozy corners of solitude. This feature can be looked at in the gaps that have been appeared in the public zone of the building, consequently dividing the portion and creating more space to accommodate habitants.

Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian

The juxtaposition of the brick volumes in a hidden zone seeks to honor the authentic quality of natural materials and highlights the relationship between human beings and nature over time. Mid-ridge villa is made of ochre brick that complements the palette of the landscape: blue sky, green vegetation, yellow sandy ground, and, therefore a red house.

Save this picture!
© Ali Gorjian
© Ali Gorjian

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
EZ Studio
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Mid-Ridge Villa / EZ Studio" 01 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976014/mid-ridge-villa-ez-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream