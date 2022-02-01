Mid-Ridge Villa / EZ Studio

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. Words are rooting, just as do trees. The line is the root and the architecture the same as the word. The tree, as the rising child. The architecture is the border of living. Living between inside and outside. Each element is a term that, when collocates with others, creates a sentence of space.

Mid-ridge Villa has been settled between a slender but prosperous garden in the heart of the farmlands, for a family of three who is always gathering. A twelve-year-old child, the climax of the story, and her rebellious spirit, along with her constant training to become a professional swimmer and her occasional desire for isolation and privacy, has been at the center of her parent's attention and then the architects’.

Mother's poetic nature has made promenading a necessity, therefore spaces among the trees and easy access to them have been selected as the best answer to the question. On the other hand, to elevate privacy matters in private zones due to the mother’s obsession, the swimming pool turned into the main gap between the private and public zones.

Fruitful trees in the garden, which were necessary to maintain in order to respect the environment, is one of the design limitations that has turned into an opportunity during the process of organizing the mass between the empty spaces (Ridge) of the trees. The architect took these empty lots into consideration as a dwelling and daily activities.

The pool, meanwhile, located on one of the ridges of the land functions as a divider of zones, being between the mass helps to keep the health of the child safe and emphasizes the privacy needed.

All these borders created the Mid-Ridge. Gaps do not always interpret the distance, sometimes they add flexibility to the mass and create cozy corners of solitude. This feature can be looked at in the gaps that have been appeared in the public zone of the building, consequently dividing the portion and creating more space to accommodate habitants.

The juxtaposition of the brick volumes in a hidden zone seeks to honor the authentic quality of natural materials and highlights the relationship between human beings and nature over time. Mid-ridge villa is made of ochre brick that complements the palette of the landscape: blue sky, green vegetation, yellow sandy ground, and, therefore a red house.