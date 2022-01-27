We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. House in Marutamachi / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

House in Marutamachi / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

House in Marutamachi / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

Kyoto, Japan
© Matsumura Kohei
Text description provided by the architects. We renovated Machiya built over 120 years ago in Kyoto city. It is a long and narrow site with a depth of 35m or more for a frontage of about 6m. The unique composition of the townhouse, which had been lost due to many renovations, has been restored, and the design is dotted with functional volumes.

Plans
Plans
The rest of the "Functional Volume" is the "Family Space”. Volumes of different sizes and heights create landscapes reminiscent of cityscapes and cities. The gaps and omissions created between the volume group and the existing columns, beams, walls, and floors create continuity in the space.

The children's room on the second floor is designed to emphasize the horizontal lines of the floor and roof. In addition, the floor of the children's room is 600 mm higher than the floor on the second floor, so standing on it or sitting there changes the line of sight and changes the consciousness of the space. The 600mm step gently connects the upper and lower floors.

Section
Section
The lanterns, chozubachi, and stones used in the garden were originally found in this townhouse. There was a collection of masterpieces collected by grandparents and the landlord before them. The facade was originally a traditional old townhouse, with the addition of a veranda and a modern renovation with tiles and blue tiles. While leaving them, I added new elements with plaster to create a patchwork-like façade.

td-Atelier
ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Cite: "House in Marutamachi / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN" 27 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975854/house-in-marutamachi-td-atelier-plus-endo-shojiro-design> ISSN 0719-8884

