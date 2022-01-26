We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Black Quail House / Bergendy Cooke

Black Quail House / Bergendy Cooke

Black Quail House / Bergendy Cooke

© Simon Devitt

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
New Zealand
  • Architects: Bergendy Cooke
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Simon Devitt, Simon Wilson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: APL NZ, Bradfords Precast, Peter Fell, Viking Roof Spec
  • Lead Architect: Bergendy Cooke
  • Documentation:Phil Blakely
  • Architects:Bergendy Cooke
  • Builders:Wanaka Builders
  • Engineers:BMC
  • Precast Concrete:Bradfords
  • Interior Design:Bergendy Cooke
  • Country:New Zealand
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. On a site dotted with wild thyme and rosehip, and located within historic mining tailings in a craggy, dry and at times inhospitable landscape, this house needed protection from the elements without hiding from its extraordinary surroundings. 

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

With this in mind, we wedged the house into the hillside (like the former stone miner's huts still visible further up the valley) and opened up views to the river below and to the family’s vineyard above.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Plan
Plan
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
North and South Elevations
North and South Elevations
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

A courtyard located to the south of the main living area has dictated a typically orthogonal floor plan, offering an essential, secondary, protected exterior area and an opportunity to grow a lush garden, directly contrasting the harsh environment outside. Smaller courtyards to the east and west offer varying extended living scenarios and enhance the transparency throughout the building.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Inspired by the rocky terrain, precast concrete walls have been chosen as the main form of wall construction. A gently sloped roof covered with shingle from the site accentuates the idea that the house is firmly embedded in the landscape. Stone from the site interspersed with precast concrete creates the outlying walls. Weathered steel cladding around the entry and garage make up the exterior palette, while the interior wood paneling and wooden joinery items offer a warmer contrast to the robust exterior.

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Bergendy Cooke
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsNew Zealand
Cite: "Black Quail House / Bergendy Cooke" 26 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975842/black-quail-house-bergendy-cooke> ISSN 0719-8884

