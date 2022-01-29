We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Ikoma House / Hearth Architects

Ikoma House / Hearth Architects

Ikoma House / Hearth Architects

  Architects: Hearth Architects
  Area:  105
  Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Yuta Yamada
  Lead Architect: Yoshitaka Kuga
© Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a reconstruction of a house that was built in a quiet residential area. The client wanted a Japanese-style modern space that is wheelchair accessible.

© Yuta Yamada
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Therefore, in this plan we aimed to design the ground floor to be wheelchair-accessible so that parents in wheelchairs can visit the house in the future while keeping the flow-lines simple.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Elevations
Elevations

Also, by arranging a large window at both ends of the room plan and providing a veranda and a balcony as a buffer zone to the outside, which creates a gentle connection with the outside space and by combining two hipped roofs with deep eaves at the façade, we made a Japanese-style modern space, standing gracefully while still fitting in with the historical town. 

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Hearth Architects
"Ikoma House / Hearth Architects" 29 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

