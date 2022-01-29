Ikoma House / Hearth Architects

+ 22

Houses • Japan Architects: Hearth Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 105 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Yuta Yamada

Lead Architect: Yoshitaka Kuga

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a reconstruction of a house that was built in a quiet residential area. The client wanted a Japanese-style modern space that is wheelchair accessible.

Therefore, in this plan we aimed to design the ground floor to be wheelchair-accessible so that parents in wheelchairs can visit the house in the future while keeping the flow-lines simple.

Also, by arranging a large window at both ends of the room plan and providing a veranda and a balcony as a buffer zone to the outside, which creates a gentle connection with the outside space and by combining two hipped roofs with deep eaves at the façade, we made a Japanese-style modern space, standing gracefully while still fitting in with the historical town.