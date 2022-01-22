We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Mehra Musings Residence / Studio Sangath

Mehra Musings Residence / Studio Sangath

Mehra Musings Residence / Studio Sangath

© Space Tracing Company© Space Tracing Company© Space Tracing Company© Space Tracing Company+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Ahmedabad, India
  • Design Team:Niket Dalal, Palak Patel, Aanal Sanghvi, Petter Elverum, Dhruv Gusain, Caterina Ribolla
  • Clients:Sonali & Sachin Mehra
  • Architects:Studio Sangath
  • City:Ahmedabad
  • Country:India
© Space Tracing Company
© Space Tracing Company

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Mehra Musing is a residence designed for a family spanning three generations. The home, set on a compact plot of 480 square yards is akin to a dark grey ‘box’ in its stone crete plaster exterior, secretive of the choreography it holds inside. Upon entering through the narrow passage in the front, a first glimpse of the sunlit interior with the dance of floating levels leads to an unforgettable discovery.

© Space Tracing Company
© Space Tracing Company
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Space Tracing Company
© Space Tracing Company

The clients’ affinity for meditation and Buddhist practices required a changing room in addition to the program of private bedrooms, living/dining areas, and home office. In this vein, spaces in the home are imagined as meditative pauses at various levels of wooden inserts that are complimented with white walls doused in the soO glow of natural light.

© Space Tracing Company
© Space Tracing Company
Sections 02 and 03
Sections 02 and 03
© Space Tracing Company
© Space Tracing Company

As a response to the site’s linear geometry and open vistas only on the shorter sides, volumes are stacked, staggered, and “pushed into” one another to allow most parts of the home to be open to light, sound, and wind. This split-level layout is an unusual approach to multi-storeyed family living. One enters the foyer and living room at the lower ground level but is soon drawn into a series of spaces visually connected from above, below, or transversely across each other, simultaneously. The conventional staircase core is broken down to become an expanded internal verandah, which appears and disappears along one’s journey from the subterranean home office to the upper terraces, to be discovered behind the next corner. 

© Space Tracing Company
© Space Tracing Company

Studio Sangath
WoodConcrete

Cite: "Mehra Musings Residence / Studio Sangath" 22 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975588/mehra-musings-residence-studio-sangath> ISSN 0719-8884

