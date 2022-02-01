CP Apartment / José Tiago Rosa + Nuno Miguel Tavares. Arquitectos

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. In a relatively recent apartment, we realized that the ungenerous areas of the various spaces were wasted in circulation. Thus, the main objective of this project resulted in the search for natural light and the integration of office space in the main circulation axis.

The intervention strategy focused on ensuring clarity and logic at the different moments of living. Therefore, we created the office space that translates into a piece of furniture/bookcase that allows visual and spatial relationships between programs. We felt that the communication between the living room and the new office would be an asset to the daily experience, offering natural light to the circulation space that is at the same time an office/storage.

From this piece of furniture, we separated the social area from the private area with a simple gesture revealed by two sliding panels.