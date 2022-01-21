Rotonda House / Alberto Campo Baeza

+ 26

Collaborators: Ignacio Aguirre López, Alejandro Cervilla García, María Pérez de Camino Díez, Elena Jiménez Sánchez, Joan Suñé, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo Cruz, Tommaso Campiotti, Sara Fernández de Trucios, Francesc Abajo, David Vera García

Quantity Surveyor: Francisco Melchor Gallego

Structure: Andrés Rubio Morán

Engeneering : Francisco Armesto Parra

Health And Safety Coordination: Francisco Melchor

Main Contractror: Serviteco

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the very summit of a hill north of Madrid, with the sierra as a backdrop in the distance, a house for Ana.

Once again, we are trying to build the loveliest house in the world.

And to capture that 360º panoramic landscape, we propose a belvedere at the top of the house where one feels in seventh heaven.

Supporting this belvedere, we will build a two-storey podium made of Campaspero limestone, in which we will carve out the required openings for windows providing light and ventilation to the rooms.

Geometrically the structure is based on a 12×12 m square, divided into nine 4×4 m squares. Like an exercise from Durand’s “Précis des leçons d’Architecture”. With a certain Palladian flavor.

On the south-facing ground floor, a spacious living room, protected by a light veranda where vines and jasmines will grow. The floor plan will extend to a pool at the edge. On the north facade will be the main entrance to the house. Alongside it, the large kitchen and the dining room. In the centre of that floor, a 4×4 m square general hallway through which the staircase and the elevator will be accessed.

On the upper floor, the bedrooms at all four corners. Three identical bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and a larger master bedroom with a dressing-room.

And supporting this construction in the steep topography of the hill will be a concrete podium, in a colour matching the stone, to house the garage, storage and service areas.