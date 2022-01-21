We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Rotonda House / Alberto Campo Baeza

Rotonda House / Alberto Campo Baeza

Rotonda House / Alberto Campo Baeza

Madrid, Spain
  Architects: Alberto Campo Baeza
  Area:  600
  Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  Javier Callejas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: La Fermu, Veraren
  Collaborators:Ignacio Aguirre López, Alejandro Cervilla García, María Pérez de Camino Díez, Elena Jiménez Sánchez, Joan Suñé, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo Cruz, Tommaso Campiotti, Sara Fernández de Trucios, Francesc Abajo, David Vera García
  Quantity Surveyor:Francisco Melchor Gallego
  Structure:Andrés Rubio Morán
  Engeneering :Francisco Armesto Parra
  Health And Safety Coordination:Francisco Melchor
  Main Contractror:Serviteco
  City:Madrid
  Country:Spain
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the very summit of a hill north of Madrid, with the sierra as a backdrop in the distance, a house for Ana.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Once again, we are trying to build the loveliest house in the world.

Sketch
Sketch

And to capture that 360º panoramic landscape, we propose a belvedere at the top of the house where one feels in seventh heaven.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Sketch
Sketch
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Supporting this belvedere, we will build a two-storey podium made of Campaspero limestone, in which we will carve out the required openings for windows providing light and ventilation to the rooms.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Geometrically the structure is based on a 12×12 m square, divided into nine 4×4 m squares. Like an exercise from Durand’s “Précis des leçons d’Architecture”. With a certain Palladian flavor.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Section
Section
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

On the south-facing ground floor, a spacious living room, protected by a light veranda where vines and jasmines will grow. The floor plan will extend to a pool at the edge. On the north facade will be the main entrance to the house. Alongside it, the large kitchen and the dining room. In the centre of that floor, a 4×4 m square general hallway through which the staircase and the elevator will be accessed.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

On the upper floor, the bedrooms at all four corners. Three identical bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, and a larger master bedroom with a dressing-room.

Model
Model

And supporting this construction in the steep topography of the hill will be a concrete podium, in a colour matching the stone, to house the garage, storage and service areas.

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Alberto Campo Baeza
