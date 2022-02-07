The Value of Integrated BIM Project Information

For many design teams, logging into multiple applications a day to access BIM information is the norm. Yet the information contained in each of these applications tends to be siloed, making it difficult for project teams to make informed decisions, collaborate, and share information.

Most design and engineering firms utilize a wide range of best-in-class software applications that work best for the task at hand. For example, Autodesk’s BIM 360 software enables design teams to collaborate on Revit models. However, project teams often use a variety of other software tools for construction administration, field management, and document control. As a result, model collaboration can be disconnected from other downstream information.

In a recent study conducted by Newforma and Dodge Data and Analytics, over half of survey respondents indicated that collaborating with people outside their organization is a major challenge. Many AEC firms continue to struggle with finding the right balance between using best-in-class software applications that enable more creativity and having an efficient and reliable way to share information.

BIM Information Unlocked

Standards play a role in helping to resolve this problem. Open standards for sharing information enable project teams to use the software they prefer while allowing teams to share. Newforma’s approach to connecting project data from multiple applications leverages upon standards to unify project information across applications and platforms. Design teams can utilize their existing software applications without worrying about where project information is, or how to access it.

For example, Newforma’s Connector for Autodesk BIM 360 coupled with Connectors for SharePoint, Procore, and Bluebeam, enables project teams to seamlessly access and share drawings, documents, and Revit models wherever they are stored. Drawings, models, and related documents need to be correlated and connected to other project items to make informed decisions. There has not been an easy way to view all project information such as submittals, RFIs, and change order requests, without logging into multiple applications.

Save this picture! Newforma Project Center project connected to BIM 360, SharePoint Online and a file server. Image Courtesy of Newforma

Design Firm Gresham Smith Connects Workflow Processes and Data

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, design firm Gresham Smith specializes in solutions for life’s most essential infrastructure and institutions. Gresham Smith Project teams were navigating between two different systems: Newforma Project Center and Autodesk BIM 360. As a result of not having a unified directory structure, there was a disconnect with the project data.

“Having more cohesive business processes is a win for all design firms. The net efficiencies drive overall revenue and profitability." - Matt Freudenthal, Senior Systems Analyst

Their workflow required design teams to manipulate files in BIM 360, copy them to Project Center, and then share with external team members who did not have access to BIM 360. Publishing Revit models is time-consuming, and when this tedious process of copying and downloading files is multiplied across the project life cycle and numerous projects, user productivity is significantly impacted.

Newforma’s BIM 360 Connector increased project efficiency by streamlining the process of moving information between systems and project team members. The amount of time spent with extra steps to download information decreased with the implementation of the Connector. Gresham Smith reduced the amount of time spent manipulating files which improved workflow efficiencies and increased productivity. In addition, collaboration with external team members was greatly improved by making the BIM 360 files accessible directly from Project Center, which could be easily shared with external team members.

Improved collaboration and sharing has a positive impact on project results

As the industry progresses towards increased digitization, the volume of data generated and managed by design, engineering, and construction teams will grow significantly. And the amount of BIM data that needs to be shared across the project team will also increase.

Design firms often struggle to share information with other project team members who might not have access to BIM 360. Newforma’s Project Center Connector for BIM 360 enables design teams to easily share BIM files with all project team members regardless of whether they have access to BIM 360 or not. It also keeps a comprehensive audit trail of what files were shared, who shared them, and if they were received. The Connector provides a single solution to share files from almost any location.

Newforma’s Project Information Management solution creates an environment where data, processes, and people are connected. You can now focus on leveraging the power of your data to improve project performance, reduce risks, and increase profitability. For more information, visit this link.