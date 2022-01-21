Cuatas House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

+ 14

Houses • Oaxaca, Mexico Architects: Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Amy Bello

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Helvex , Interceramic , Tecnolite , Teka

Lead Architect: Sonia Morales

Interior Design: Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Contractor: Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Designers: Carla Osorio, Mario Ávila, Arantza Toledo, Sonia Morales

Carpentry: Orvesa y Diseño S.A.

Landscape: Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Engeneering : LM Estructuras

City: Oaxaca

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of the City of Oaxaca, Cuatas emerges as a new housing proposal on a 65 m2 property, which leads us to generate overhead lighting through perforations as if it were a sculpture, the result is hermeticism towards the street, ventilation and natural lighting for the home.

The interior design is an important part of the project, where the colors and materiality give warmth and visual breadth to the spaces, creating changing atmospheres as the day goes by.

On the ground floor the social area is created, where by means of lattices we divide the spaces, but we create visual fluidity. In the kitchen and dining room, the sliding screens open onto a small patio that expands the space and the interior-exterior relationship is lost. On the first level, the rooms make up the private areas, taking advantage of the sunlight in the morning and inserting windows in the façade that faces south. Finally, on the second level, there is the service area and a terrace to see the southern Sierra Madre of Oaxaca, as well as the Cerro de la Guelaguetza.

Cuatas is a different, warm and welcoming house, a housing proposal that integrates the colors of Oaxaca and represents them in the daily life of those who inhabit it.