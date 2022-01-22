We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. House in Cacia / BAU.UAU Arquitectura

House in Cacia / BAU.UAU Arquitectura

House in Cacia / BAU.UAU Arquitectura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Cacia, Portugal
  • Architects: BAU.UAU Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2368 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:  João Margalha
  • Lead Architects: Cristina Emilia Silva, Alberto Montoya
Text description provided by the architects. The plot has nearly a flat topography. Its shape becomes the principal condition for the implantation of the house, as it has an elongated proportion, with the smaller front facing the main street, to the west.

The project option is to locate the construction near the western edge of the land, in line with the neighboring houses, with the program developed to the east.

Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Section
Section
The access for vehicles and pedestrians is on the west side. This entry allows direct access to the garage and the main door of the house, placed in the center of the volume.

Almost all program is on the ground floor: three bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, dining, and living room functioning the last three spaces as one, so the daily routines can be shared and in direct contact with the remaining land. Only one room is on the first floor, on the west façade, to be illuminated by the best light for studying and providing some isolation from the rest of the house.

The materiality of the construction is built upon the contrast between brick, wood, concrete, plaster, and flower boxes, too.

The shape of the building arises from the action of locating each part provided for in the program. Thus, the resulting volume is the consequence of the interior, creating recesses and protrusions depending on what was necessary to the divisions. These shapes establish dialogues with the boundaries of the land, creating diversified outdoor spaces with different possible uses, necessaries in the daily use of the house, depending on its location and orientation.

BAU.UAU Arquitectura
ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Cacia / BAU.UAU Arquitectura" [Casa em Cacia / BAU.UAU Arquitectura] 22 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975405/house-in-cacia-baau-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

