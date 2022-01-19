We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Blue Bottle Coffee Shibuya Cafe / Keiji Ashizawa Design

Blue Bottle Coffee Shibuya Cafe / Keiji Ashizawa Design

Blue Bottle Coffee Shibuya Cafe / Keiji Ashizawa Design

© Ben Richards

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: Keiji Ashizawa Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  216
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ben Richards
  • Lead Architect: Keiji Ashizawa
© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards

Text description provided by the architects. The Blue Bottle Coffee Shibuya Cafe is located a short walk from the busy atmosphere of the downtown area. Designed as an urban retreat situated between two parks, the interior is the second Blue Bottle Coffee produced by our studio.

© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards

Walking through Kitaya park past customers enjoying coffee on the Ishinomaki Lab benches, you first encounter a large, curved tile counter surrounding the kitchen area. These tiles, with a special volcanic ash glaze, are a key material to connect the interior and exterior and were developed as a collaboration between London material manufacturer, Dzek, and the Amsterdam-based design studio Formafantasma. Throughout the cafe, more than 7000 tiles were carefully laid by a single skilled artisan.

© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards

On the ground floor, we placed tables of differing heights - a high counter with stools so that people can watch the barista preparing their coffee, and a lower table for people to enjoy the park from inside.

© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards

Moving up to the second floor, you will find a variety of seating options designed to suit the needs of different customers. At one end of the space, a lowered floor area with banquette seating (upholstered in an autumnal orange textile) can be separated off from the main area via a grey, sheer curtain. An oval dining table in the center provides a casual, communal atmosphere for sitting around, and a high counter table with a library-like light allows for quiet groups and singles to sit at the rear of the space. At the far end, a low, tiled coffee table is surrounded by comfortable lounge chairs and sofas.

© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards

In addition to the early morning coffee/food menu, appetizers and natural wine will also be available in the evening. We hope that visitors will enjoy the warm atmosphere as if they had been invited to visit the welcoming house of a close friend.

© Ben Richards
© Ben Richards

Project location

Address:1-chōme-7-3 Jinnan, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0041, Japan

Keiji Ashizawa Design
