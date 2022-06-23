We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos

Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos

Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Extension
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. In a low-density neighborhood of the City of Buenos Aires, we received an order to expand a single-family home. The project was born out of the need for a family that lives in a house from the beginning of the last century, and that does not want to lose its spirit.

Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Gonzalo Viramonte

So we take advantage of the old and relate the new. A piece appears that begins to respond to the new needs of character and current material logic. The light structure is the one chosen so as not to put the existing thing at risk. And this, exposed, is shown together with the wooden planes of the enclosures that configure the character of the space.

Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Image 27 of 30
Floor plan
Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Inside, the multi-laminated wood solves all the equipment and gives warmth. The south wall is a sixty-centimeter thick wooden massif that contains the storage space, acting as thermal bellows. At one end, the storage niches of this piece come to link the double-height and to dialogue with the staircase that is also a library.

Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The idea of ​​detail in relation to use becomes relevant in the project phase and is evidenced in experience. Austerity marks a degree of thought in relation to the function and mechanisms of the different systems. Each of the movements was designed to optimize the resource-limited mainly to use. The new rest on the old, endowing the whole with a temporal sense.

Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

About this office
Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionArgentina
Cite: "Albarracín Extension / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos" [Ampliación Albarracín / Barrionuevo Villanueva Arquitectos] 23 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

