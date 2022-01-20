We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Entheogenic House / The Vrindavan Project

Entheogenic House / The Vrindavan Project

Save this project
Entheogenic House / The Vrindavan Project

© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jammu, India
  • Architect:Ranjeet Mukherjee
  • Interior Designer:Shreenu Mukherjee
  • Architects:The Vrindavan Project
  • City:Jammu
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. The adjective ‘Entheos’ translates to English as "Full of God, Inspired, Possessed"

The adjective ‘Genesthai’ translates to English as "To come into Being."

Spirit is in the process of unfolding through matter, by its involved complexity. Should our linear conceptions of temporal and spatial evolution be set aside, we may notice that every possible Reality could be occurring simultaneously; for history itself would be but a flicker, when measured up against an Infinite and Eternal canvas of creativity.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

We occupy a realm where to the best of our analytical capacities, it is found that regardless of how finely we divide space or take matter apart, there seems to be no end in sight. The deeper we go; the further any ‘fundamental’ unit seems to get, as depth within every quantum of space is apparently infinite. Similarly, we appear in a universe infinitely large, now seen to be composed of building blocks, that are in turn, infinitely small… and Humanity stands on the knife-edge, Aware as some scalar median.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

The same goes for time… where we can dissect micro, milli, nanoseconds, and so on, but there is no identifiable ‘zero time’, which also effectively implies, that every moment is actually endless. We are infinite and eternal, yet also fleeting and minuscule. If we step back and look at what we are dealing with, it can be seen that human conceptions of Divine Reality are starting to resemble the Nature - of our own reality; which leads to contemplation that this Existence could potentially be a Divine field of action.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Every point of time and space, now shown through entanglement to be fundamentally connected; separate only to restrained and narrow perception. Every aspect of the Action is perfection; a fact denied only by Ego, which strays through a fantasy of being the Driver… or separate from the Whole.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

A Spiritually Inspired development paradigm is nothing more complex, than an answer to ‘The Call’ that we all hear. There is almost no ambiguity, as to what the highest expectations from Us are. Should any doubts remain; this sense of connection, Love, obligation, and responsibility for our context can be explained… as a natural extension, of the same intuitive care for one’s own mind, body, and being.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Tools to achieve Convergence are already at our disposal, for we are literally ‘growing’ the macro-biological tissue of the greater resultant organism that our Species is weaving itself into. Contextual, environmental, and ecological sensitivity is a default setting, or precondition; necessary for composed and consistent Spiritually guided praxis. 

Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

Only by experiencing personal, individual sustained Awakening and profound Self-actualization, can we aspire for the opportunity to continually Serve, with perseverance, surrender, acceptance of limitations… and Faith. With critical mass and momentum in this direction, what must be done will be collectively understood… and our true Vocation revealed by Grace.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
The Vrindavan Project
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Entheogenic House / The Vrindavan Project" 20 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975260/entheogenic-house-the-vrindavan-project> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream