We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Caspers House / Glamuzina Architects + Dessein Parke

Caspers House / Glamuzina Architects + Dessein Parke

Save this project
Caspers House / Glamuzina Architects + Dessein Parke
Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

© Sam Hartnett© Sam Hartnett© Sam Hartnett© Sam Hartnett+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Tairua, New Zealand
  • Architect:Dominic Glamuzina
  • Architects:Glamuzina Architects
  • Interior Design:Dessein Parke
  • Construction:CTL Construction
  • Landscaping:Outerspace Landscapes
  • City:Tairua
  • Country:New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

Text description provided by the architects. Casper’s House is a small ‘blurple’ holiday home in Tairua, New Zealand, for a family of four, several pets who travel, and an interchangeable raft of guests. It was designed in response to the prevailing trend in New Zealand beach house design for white and timber - drawing instead on the experimentation and associated freedoms of the mid-century Fire Island homes where daring forms concealed complex layered interiors.

Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett
Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

The house is split into two steeply pitched forms. The main volume steps incrementally down the site, with the entrance and bathroom at the top, down a couple of steps to the kitchen and bedroom wing, and then down several more to the lounge and balcony. The mezzanine sits above the lounge and doubles as a 3rd bedroom and extra lounge space. These staggering levels provide a range of spaces from the compact to the vertiginous while net floors, ladders, and secret openings make this perfect house for hide and seek.

Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

A vast expanse of glazing to the north and multiple skylights cast light across the uniformly blue interior - which dramatically oscillates in hue depending on the time of day. The combined effect of transient light and color creates a constantly evolving and changing space to inhabit.

Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett
Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

The cladding is a translucent corrugated fiberglass rainscreen over magnesium oxide SIPs (Structural Insulated Panels) and painted timber battening, creating a geometric pattern under the skin and giving the exterior a visual depth. As light strikes the cladding from different angles the color morphs from a light pink to a ghostly purple.

Save this picture!
© Sam Hartnett
© Sam Hartnett

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Glamuzina Architects
Office
Dessein Parke
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsNew Zealand
Cite: "Caspers House / Glamuzina Architects + Dessein Parke" 17 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975249/caspers-house-glamuzina-architects-plus-dessein-parke> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream