We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão

Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão

Save this article
Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão

Unusual materials, vibrant colors and daring compositions are some adjectives that can be applied when talking about Superlimão's work. It all started in 2002 when Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues and former partner Sergio Cabral founded the firm, naming it in honor of the Super Lemon candy – “sour at the beginning and sweet at the end”. Since then, this hint of humor - present even in the name itself - permeates all of the team's creations, hinting at new experiences and arousing curiosity as well as the taste of the candy.

Projeto Marilia / Superlimão. © Maíra AcayabaBullguer Centro /Superlimão. © Israel GollinoCarbono / Superlimão. © Maíra AcayabaCervejaria Toca do Urso / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba+ 11

The diverse background of those responsible for the office leads the multidisciplinary nature of the projects, always understanding architecture and design as contributions to inspiring everyday experiences. For this reason, the sensations stimulated by the projects are an important guideline for architects, being materialized in different textures, colors, smells and unusual configurations.

In its design process, Superlimão combines knowledge, technical capacity and experience in different areas to create bold strategies that reflect in the most varied scales and programs. In this sense, the dialogue between industrial production models and the needs of each client is a key element in the course of the office.

According to the architects themselves, creation takes place through innovative processes, designing spaces that question existing models, overcoming them and expanding their successes. In their projects it is possible to perceive this search for originality with new aesthetic languages guided by technology, bringing together functionality, simplicity, aesthetics and pleasure. The team also says that they see the main challenge of the profession as identifying and predicting behaviors that stimulate the relationship between people and the spaces where they interact.

The São Paulo-based office currently has a team of varied backgrounds that work in residential, commercial and corporate programs. Its innovative solutions, which focus on well-being, emphasize the customization of spaces and give new uses to materials, have made the office gain national and international recognition.

Check out 10 selected works by Superlimão below.

Bullguer Center

Save this picture!
Bullguer Centro /Superlimão. © Israel Gollino
Bullguer Centro /Superlimão. © Israel Gollino

GSC

Save this picture!
GSC / Superlimão + Gabriela Coelho. © Maíra Acayaba
GSC / Superlimão + Gabriela Coelho. © Maíra Acayaba

Google Campus São Paulo

Save this picture!
Google Campus São Paulo / Superlimão. Cortesia de Superlimão
Google Campus São Paulo / Superlimão. Cortesia de Superlimão

Pizzaria Bráz Elettrica

Save this picture!
Pizzaria Bráz Elettrica / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba
Pizzaria Bráz Elettrica / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba

Carbono

Save this picture!
Carbono / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba
Carbono / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba

Casa VA

Save this picture!
Casa VA / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba
Casa VA / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba

Marilia Project

Save this picture!
Projeto Marilia / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba
Projeto Marilia / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba

SouSmile Headquarters

Save this picture!
Escritório SouSmile / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba
Escritório SouSmile / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba

Mira Apartment

Save this picture!
Apartamento Mira / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba
Apartamento Mira / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba

Toca do Urso Brewery

Save this picture!
Cervejaria Toca do Urso / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba
Cervejaria Toca do Urso / Superlimão. © Maíra Acayaba

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão" [Arquitetura sinestésica: conhecendo a obra do Superlimão] 14 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975096/synesthetic-architecture-getting-to-know-the-work-of-superlimao> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream