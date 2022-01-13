We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Swiss Residence in Mexico City / Fruehauf, Henry & Viladoms + BLANCASMORAN

Swiss Residence in Mexico City / Fruehauf, Henry & Viladoms + BLANCASMORAN

+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Embassy
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Project Team:Claudius Fruehauf, Guillaume Henry, Carlos Viladoms, Andrea Ishii, Matthieu Friedli, Abel Blancas Morán, Ricardo Saab
  • Client:Oficina Federal de Edificios y Logística
  • Project Manager:Cédric Pernet
  • Construction Company:Grupo IMPULSA
  • Construction Company Team:Eduardo Campos, Mario Valdivieso, Daniel Flores
  • Landscape Architect:Entorno Arquitectura de Paisaje
  • Engineers:Grupo BVG
  • Lighting:Luz en la arquitectura
  • Decoration:Jasmine Grego
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The Swiss Residence is located in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood in northwest Mexico City and is characterized by tree-lined avenues that are home to prestigious residences. The topography is a geographical element that strongly defines the site. The ravines create natural corridors abundantly wooded. The residence is located right at the bending point between Paseo de la Reforma Avenue and the Dolores Ravine.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The project sits on an elongated plot with a strong topography. Its upper part is relating to the busy Paseo de la Reforma. At the other end it descends in a succession of terraces to the Dolores stream, 36 meters below.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

For normative reasons, the residence respects precisely the footprint of the former residence. While the geometry of the surrounding buildings is clearly defined by a plot perpendicular to the avenue, the implementation of the project is oblique, the plan is a parallelogram that occupies the width of the plot.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

A platform, whose height is defined by the access from the street, forms the base of the residence. On three of its sides, concrete walls isolate the surrounding noise and provide a calm and serene atmosphere to the compound. This sense of calm is reinforced by the omnipresence of the plant element. On the avenue side, the wall becomes a façade. A horizontal folding gives it an austere, intriguing and sophisticated presence.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Site Plan
Site Plan
Long Section
Long Section
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Both inside and outside the residence, the floor is made of light gray terrazzo. Two concrete slabs run from wall to wall and are supported by black granite blocks that contain the service spaces. Vegetation is omnipresent along the path leading from the access courtyard through the house and into the garden below.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Between the blocks are the common living areas, where the visual relationship with the exterior is continuous. Large eucalyptus wood swing doors regulate the level of privacy of each space. A generous staircase provides a comfortable transition to the garden platform. A succession of cascading plateaus provides a gentle transition to the natural surroundings of the ravine.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project location

Address:Av. Paseo de la Reforma 2416, Lomas Altas, Miguel Hidalgo, 11950 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

BLANCASMORAN
Fruehauf, Henry & Viladoms
Product

Concrete

Cite: "Swiss Residence in Mexico City / Fruehauf, Henry & Viladoms + BLANCASMORAN" [Residencia Suiza en Ciudad de México / BLANCASMORAN + Fruehauf, Henry & Viladoms] 13 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975060/swiss-residence-in-mexico-city-fruehauf-henry-and-viladoms-plus-blancasmoran> ISSN 0719-8884

