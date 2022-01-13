ArchDaily New Brand Image

When we started ArchDaily 14 years ago, we wanted to represent it through the archetypal image of a building, in an isometric view, blue color. After a quick sketch, we had the first version of our logo, which iterated throughout the years, adapted to diverse applications from wooden trophies to stickers, becoming a staple brand among architects.

As we continue into a new era, that started in 2020 together with Architonic, we thought it was time for an upgrade and we started to explore what we want to represent as a symbol, connected with our mission and views about architecture.

As architecture evolves, it is no longer restricted to buildings. Understanding the impact that the era of cities is having on our planet, the question of how we live together with all its complexities falls under the broader concept of environment, including the built and the natural, from the scale of the detail to the planet, and even the extra planetary. Another dimension of our environment has to do with the new space that we inhabit, through screens and digital experiences. Today in 2D, and very soon through 3D in immersive and augmented environments. And across all of these, architecture and architects play an important role.

That is why in our new logo we have deconstructed our existing building and, while keeping the essence of what it represents –space, environment, the planes we inhabit–, we stripped the form, and we turned it into an abstract yet continuous shape that insinuates a space. In this ambiguity is where we place ourselves, ready to embrace a fluid, hybrid, dynamic, transdisciplinary future.

Our choice of blue in connection to architecture came early from our unconscious as architects, just a random decision that resonates with many in our field. But this time we changed the tone for a fresh update, a blue that is also a connecting element between Architonic and ArchDaily.

We hope that this update in our branding and the upcoming UX improvements will continue to improve your experience and put focus on what really matters, sticking to our rule of “less is more”: the quality of the content.

David Basulto

Founder & Editor in Chief