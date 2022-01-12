House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

-
Architects: 3dor Concepts
- Area: 4600 ft²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Running Studios
-
-
Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem
- Junior Architect:Rahul V
- Drawings:Thejas
- Contractor:Rahees
- Structure Design:Deframez
- Architects:3dor Concepts
- City:Taliparamba
- Country:India
Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.
The owner wanted a bright and well-lit living space with a form that is new to that locality. The architect designed a white canvas-like structure with rounded edges that resembles stadium blocks stacked one above the other in a Tetris game.
The house radiates calmness with a white smooth interior finish, furniture following the same design language as the form of the house. The curved sculpture-like staircase design form a focal point along with other art pieces inside the house