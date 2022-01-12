We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

Save this project
House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

© Running Studios© Running Studios© Running Studios© Running Studios+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Taliparamba, India
  • Architects: 3dor Concepts
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Running Studios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ikea, Kohler, FRANKI, Kajaria, Safwan
  • Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Running Studios
© Running Studios

Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Running Studios
© Running Studios
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Running Studios
© Running Studios
Save this picture!
© Running Studios
© Running Studios

The owner wanted a bright and well-lit living space with a form that is new to that locality. The architect designed a white canvas-like structure with rounded edges that resembles stadium blocks stacked one above the other in a Tetris game.

Save this picture!
© Running Studios
© Running Studios
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The house radiates calmness with a white smooth interior finish, furniture following the same design language as the form of the house. The curved sculpture-like staircase design form a focal point along with other art pieces inside the house

Save this picture!
© Running Studios
© Running Studios

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
3dor Concepts
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts" 12 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975010/house-of-ayoob-3dor-concepts> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream