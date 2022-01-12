House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

+ 18

Houses • Taliparamba, India Architects: 3dor Concepts

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4600 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Running Studios

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ikea Kohler FRANKI , Kajaria , Safwan Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem

Junior Architect: Rahul V

Drawings: Thejas

Contractor: Rahees

Structure Design: Deframez

Architects: 3dor Concepts

City: Taliparamba

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.

The owner wanted a bright and well-lit living space with a form that is new to that locality. The architect designed a white canvas-like structure with rounded edges that resembles stadium blocks stacked one above the other in a Tetris game.

The house radiates calmness with a white smooth interior finish, furniture following the same design language as the form of the house. The curved sculpture-like staircase design form a focal point along with other art pieces inside the house