London Festival of Architecture Announces 2022 Program and Call for Entries

Save this picture! LFA 2021_Pride Pop Up. Image © Aaron Hargreaves

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA), the world’s largest annual architecture festival is returning for its 13th edition this summer, transforming the city's neighborhoods into a public display of installations, exhibitions, talks, and special events. Following two years of digitalized editions, this year's LFA falls under the theme of ‘act’, and will see a return of physical events alongside digital realms across the capital.

The events of LFA 2022 will respond to a universal theme of ‘act’, which is described as "a natural choice as we continue to emerge from the pandemic". The festival will look at ways architects should act in the face of the climate emergency, social injustice, and the needs of a changing society. This year's theme was selected by LFA in collaboration with the curation panel, which includes: Farouk Agoro, artist and architect; Amanprit Arnold, senior infrastructure policy officer, Greater London Authority; Zoheb Iqbal, architect, entrepreneur and start-ups mentor and supporter; Prudence Ivey, editor, London Evening Standard Homes and Property; Priya Khanchandani, head of curatorial, Design Museum; Chris Laing, architectural designer, activist, and founder of Signstrokes; and Vicky Richardson, head of architecture and Drue Heinz Curator, Royal Academy.

Save this picture! LFA 2022 Destination Maps. Image Courtesy of LFA

Although events will be taking place all over the capital, a particular selection will be featured in some of London’s most architecturally significant and diverse areas, which form the LFA Destinations 2022. The selection includes London Borough of Camden, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, City of London, and South Westminster. Each LFA Destination offers the public the chance to explore the unique architectural features of the area, as well as attend events taking place on curated routes within their neighborhoods.

Save this picture! LFA 2019_Bodies in Urban Spaces. Image © Luke O'Donovan

The event will also see the return of the Architecture Bake Off, a public competition which invites bakers to create cakes in the shapes of iconic London buildings, and Studio Lates, where architecture practices open their doors to both the public and the profession every Friday in June. LFA 2022 will also feature a wide range of competitions including the LFA Symposium in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Arts, and Showroom Showcase.

In addition to the program announcement, the committee opened the call for entries for LFA 2022, inviting individuals and organizations from across the world with a passion for architecture and the built environment to submit event proposals that explore the theme of ‘act’. Most of LFA’s events are free and curated by a festival team that works alongside architecture and design practices, cultural and academic institutions, artists, and community groups to name a few.

Save this picture! LFA 2021_Monuments to Mingling. Image © Agnese Sanvito

This year's key deadlines are as follows: