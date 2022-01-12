We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
2022-01-12

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Perforated House / AR43 Architects

Perforated House / AR43 Architects

© Studio Periphery

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects:AR43 Architects, Lim Cheng Kooi, Crystal CheW, Dawn Ong
  • Structural Engineers:Andrew Teo, John Lim
  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer:Kenny Fung
  • Landscape Designer:Ong Geok Lan
  • Builders:Patrick Ong, Liow Ching Weng
  • Country:Singapore
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Text description provided by the architects. The Perforated House is nestled in the Northern side of Singapore and epitomizes a private refuge in the midst of a bustling city.

As most typical small landed houses in Singapore are street-fronting and closely packed together with neighboring houses, the brief was to design a house that would maintain a certain level of privacy for the owner, yet still be open to greenery, ventilation, and natural light. The new house was detached from its neighboring semi-detached house – made possible given its generous plot size – to allow more opportunities for ventilation and lighting.

© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Plan - Ground Floor
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

The house was conceptualized as an elevated box made of solid off-form concrete, with abundant pockets of green spaces woven into the interior spaces. The language of perforations was also used consistently throughout the house as an architectural tool to control the level of privacy, light, and ventilation.  

© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

Programmatically, the more private spaces were elevated off the ground level and the green spaces act as a buffer between the inside and outside, shielding the interior spaces from street noises and passersby. The interior spaces extend towards the surrounding greenery, blurring the boundaries between the inside and out, bringing in good natural lighting as well as ventilation. In spaces where more privacy is required, vertically angled sunshades were purposefully designed to allow morning light to filter in, yet limiting views from the neighboring houses.

© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Plan -1st Floor
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

The open layout of the living space reflects the owner’s warm hospitality and lifestyle, ensuring that they have the flexibility and expanse of space to host guests frequently. A good flow of inside-out and outside-in spaces provide a seamless environment for guests to interact in larger groups, while pockets of quieter corners provide much-needed intimacy among the closest friends. 

© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery

In his personal time, the owner – a retired engineer – spends most of his time playing a variety of musical instruments, boasting a few iconic pieces for his personal collection. To fulfill the client’s affinity for music and desire for a proper display area for his instruments, an acoustically designed music studio was built with the intention to allow for performances and jamming sessions without disturbing the neighbors. 

© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
Elevation 02
Elevation 02

Like an origami, the rooftop open space was spliced from a typical roof form, extending the garden space from the family lounge to the attic level. This quiet hide-out beneath the roof is where the owner can enjoy an afternoon tea while enjoying the panoramic sunset view of the entire estate.

© Studio Periphery
© Studio Periphery
