World
Patio House / studioNOLET

Patio House / studioNOLET
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

© DEL RIO BANI© DEL RIO BANI© DEL RIO BANI© DEL RIO BANI+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Baix Empordà, Spain
  • Architects: studioNOLET
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  DEL RIO BANI
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ceràmica Ferres, Living ceramics, Ceramica Baucells, Iroko hardwood, Mipa, cerámica elías
  • Local Architect:Raül Sanchez Esteban
  • City:Baix Empordà
  • Country:Spain
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

Text description provided by the architects. This family house is located at the edge of a suburb in the Baix Emporda, Catalonia, on a steep hill overlooking a forested valley.

© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

The house is organized around a double-height patio space that is shaded by a pergola of concrete beams and offers a framed view of the mountains opposite.

© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

From the street to the top of the hill steps descend to the upper-level entrance door. All spaces in the house vary in proportions, and each room has a window with a different configuration of its glazing and threshold. All are modestly sized to limit solar gain, with the patio giving a second aspect to most rooms. The elevations are the resultant expressions of the various framed landscape views from these interiors, of which the patio opening is the largest.

© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI
First Floor
First Floor
© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

The project is largely constructed with locally sourced clay materials, such as ceramic vaults, bricks, quarry tiles, and glazed tiles. Their natural hues are set off with white plaster and are combined with various joinery items painted in artificial tones of green and amber, linking the interiors to the surrounding pine trees.

© DEL RIO BANI
© DEL RIO BANI

Cite: "Patio House / studioNOLET" 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974782/patio-house-studionolet> ISSN 0719-8884

