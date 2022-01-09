We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Event Venue in Riec sur Belon / Guinée et Potin Architects

Event Venue in Riec sur Belon / Guinée et Potin Architects

Event Venue in Riec sur Belon / Guinée et Potin Architects

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Architecture, Community
Riec-sur-Belon, France
Text description provided by the architects. The old presbytery In Riec-sur-Belon is intended to accommodate the cultural and associative pole. The plot dedicated to the operation presents a unique situation: an existing heritage building (a former presbytery) surrounded by a stone wall and an old orchard. The cultural hall and the associative premises are part of a comprehensive approach aimed at strengthening links between the village, around the market, the church, and the town hall.

The choice of this site makes us realize the importance of a new building that would enhance the image of the city center. This equipment should bring together multiple places with an associative and cultural vocation, offering easy and warm access to everyone. 

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The complexity of the program goes beyond a simple ballroom: a room with a telescopic tier for 200 people seated or 320 standing, association rooms on two levels with independent access, a «large lounge», a bar, and an office on the ground floor of the old presbytery, storage rooms, and lodges. 

The materials and shapes used are at the service of a form of contemporary discretion: the festive room is «all dressed in wood» (frame, frame, cladding, and interior cladding), wrapped in raw plywood, designed like a beautiful hangar. sequenced by a vertical rhythm; It does not appear fully until one enters the plot.

Project location

Address:Riec sur Belon, Brittany, France

About this office
Guinée et Potin Architects
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityFrance
Cite: "Event Venue in Riec sur Belon / Guinée et Potin Architects" 09 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

