Rioja Facade Extension / Sitio Arquitectura

+ 39

Houses, Extension • San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina Architects: Sitio Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 144 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Josefina Viaña

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Nemetschek Abalum , Alba , Blangino , Chaos Group , Ternium , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Augusto Montes de Oca, Carlos Zelarayan

Design Team: Paulo Vera, Nicolas Maschio

City: San Miguel de Tucumán

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The client’s requirement to address privacy and security concerns while adding covered space to park an extra vehicle resulted in an annex that deals with all issues at once. The project acquires meaning when contextualizing it within an urban setting and understanding the need to create an intermediate space that functions as a screen between the house and the street favoring everyday use.

The architectural gesture of covering the free space in front of the house with a light metallic structure provides a roof and a new facade in a single movement. The new metallic skin offers safety and cover for the additional parking space and at the same time realizes a new urban front on the building line that articulates the house with the neighboring buildings. This covering gesture creates a new space between the metallic structure and the existing building. The vertical space highlighted by the sloped roof together with the addition of a terrace at ground level generates a new spatial situation.

The pierced roof allows air and light to penetrate the space, creating reserved patios that look towards the sky. Materiality aims for neutrality. Metal and white walls, seamless granite floors, vegetation, and light define the intervention. Inner and outer expressivity is a natural consequence of the material logic, structural units, metallic textures, light, shade, and bays that open to the sky and welcome sights of foliage.