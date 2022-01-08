Ca na Riera / Atzur Arquitectura

+ 15

Houses, Renovation • Barcelona, Spain Architects: Atzur Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 699 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Judith Casas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk JUNG Duravit Adobe Systems Incorporated , Balay , Faro , Microsoft Office , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the reform of a flat in Barcelona’s Eixample. It is located in the chamfer, a fact that explains its elongated and narrow plan, almost like a corridor.

Before the intervention, the house had undergone multiple transformations. The original pavement and vault roof had been covered by materials of little value. The proposal seeks to put them in value, rescuing the essence of the place.

In relation to the distribution, the space is adapted to the contemporary way of life and the specific needs of its inhabitants. The house is structured through two wooden boxes that delimit the most intimate spaces (the bedrooms), this achieves maximum use of light and natural ventilation, as well as large and flexible common areas.

In addition, these boxes fulfill the function of storage, and in one of the cases, includes a high bed, in order to free up the ground floor space for other required uses.

The strips occupied by the <<wooden furniture>> have a continuous pavement, while in the rest of the flat the original pavement has been preserved. This play of materiality and textures allows breaking the elongated proportion that the house originally presented.