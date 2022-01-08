We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Ca na Riera / Atzur Arquitectura

Ca na Riera / Atzur Arquitectura

Ca na Riera / Atzur Arquitectura
© Judith Casas
Houses, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: Atzur Arquitectura
  Area:  699 ft²
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Judith Casas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JUNG, Duravit, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Balay, Faro, Microsoft Office, Trimble Navigation
© Judith Casas
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the reform of a flat in Barcelona’s Eixample. It is located in the chamfer, a fact that explains its elongated and narrow plan, almost like a corridor.

© Judith Casas
Before the intervention, the house had undergone multiple transformations. The original pavement and vault roof had been covered by materials of little value. The proposal seeks to put them in value, rescuing the essence of the place.

© Judith Casas
In relation to the distribution, the space is adapted to the contemporary way of life and the specific needs of its inhabitants. The house is structured through two wooden boxes that delimit the most intimate spaces (the bedrooms), this achieves maximum use of light and natural ventilation, as well as large and flexible common areas.

© Judith Casas
© Judith Casas
Plan - Actual
Plan - Actual
Plan - Proposal
Plan - Proposal
© Judith Casas
In addition, these boxes fulfill the function of storage, and in one of the cases, includes a high bed, in order to free up the ground floor space for other required uses.

© Judith Casas
© Judith Casas
© Judith Casas
The strips occupied by the <<wooden furniture>> have a continuous pavement, while in the rest of the flat the original pavement has been preserved. This play of materiality and textures allows breaking the elongated proportion that the house originally presented.

Axonometría
Axonometría

Atzur Arquitectura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
"Ca na Riera / Atzur Arquitectura" 08 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

