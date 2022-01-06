We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  University
  United States
  D'Youville College Health Professions Hub / CannonDesign

D'Youville College Health Professions Hub / CannonDesign

D'Youville College Health Professions Hub / CannonDesign
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters

© Laura Peters© Laura Peters© Laura Peters© Laura Peters+ 31

  Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Buffalo, United States
  Design Principal: Michael Tunkey
  Design: Luke Johnson, Mark Nowaczyk
  Project Management: Frank Sica
  Strategic Planning: Swapna Sathyan
  Telecommunication Engineering: Sal Bonetto
  Structural Engineering: Ron Curtis
  Fire Protection And Plumbing: Don Keith
  Electrical Engineering: Rob Radley
  HVAC Engineering: Scott Pegler
  Public Art: Maya Hayuk
  City: Buffalo
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters

Text description provided by the architects. D’Youville College’s Health Professions Hub confronts two critical challenges in the Buffalo region. First, the city’s West Side community, rich with immigrants and refugees, is woefully underserved and faces complex challenges around limited access to care and prevalent poverty and food insecurity. Concurrently, the region anticipates a critical shortage of healthcare professionals in excess of 10,000 by 2024.

© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters

The Health Profession Hub converts both of these challenges into opportunities as a “first-of-its-kind” health center featuring innovative learning spaces, a workforce center, extensive virtual training resources, and a clinic offering primary care, rehabilitation medicine, nutrition, nursing, pharmacy, and more. All at once, the building improves community access to healthcare services, introduces educational opportunities focused on breaking the cycle of chronic illness, prepares a new workforce to seize in-demand healthcare jobs, and supports a living-wage ecosystem for Buffalo’s West Side residents.

© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters
Section
Section
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters

“The Hub is a world-class structure, a testament for the future of healthcare and a beacon for preparing providers to deliver superior quality care to those in need, starting here on the West Side of Buffalo,” explains Dr. Lorrie Clemo, president of D’Youville College. “It not only has a visual impact in beautifying our neighborhood, but much more importantly, it has a far-reaching social impact on our multicultural, underserved community.”

© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters

To ensure the building offers educational experiences deeply relevant to future job opportunities, our team worked with D’Youville and its partner Catholic Health to shape the building’s spaces and pedagogy. Breakthrough virtual and simulation tools are infused throughout the project to enhance student understanding and outcomes.

© Laura Peters
© Laura Peters

Project location

Address: 301 Connecticut St, Buffalo, NY 14213, United States

CannonDesign
