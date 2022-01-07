We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Granero House / Minqa Atelier

Granero House / Minqa Atelier

Save this project
Granero House / Minqa Atelier
Save this picture!
© Michael Benitez
© Michael Benitez

© Michael Benitez© Michael Benitez© Michael Benitez© Michael Benitez+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Jose de Minas, Ecuador
  • Architects: Minqa Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Graiman, Adobe, Holcim, Trimble, Viro
  • Lead Architect: Michael Benitez, Adriana Armendariz
  • Design Team:Michael Benitez, Adriana Armendariz, Bryan Calvache, Daniel Vasquez
  • Engineering:José Ninahualpa
  • Collaborators:Arleth Pino, Shadya Saud
  • City:San Jose de Minas
  • Country:Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Benitez
© Michael Benitez

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the San José de Minas parish known as “El Granero de Quito”. It is located at the highest point of a 3-hectare site to capture the best views of the landscape. Its shape is made up of three volumes intertwined by a metallic structure creating a typology of bars.

Save this picture!
© Michael Benitez
© Michael Benitez

The biggest challenge presented by the project was the budget barrier, which led us to avoid exterior and interior finishes. In this way, the construction of the house resulted in a maximum architectural expression in terms of form and materiality. The use of exposed brick and the different techniques implicit in its construction define the tones and textures of the project.

Save this picture!
© Michael Benitez
© Michael Benitez
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Michael Benitez
© Michael Benitez

Using stereotomic concepts, an introverted approach was adopted allowing the generation of privacy without limiting the views or the entry of light. The voids between the three volumes are made up of strips in which external gardens are developed. These spaces provide a pause in the middle of the circulation with views of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Michael Benitez
© Michael Benitez
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Michael Benitez
© Michael Benitez

The entrance to the house is in the central volume. Upon entering the house the open social area is discovered, consisting of the living room, the kitchen, and the dining room. The private areas of the project are on the sides, on the right side, the master bedroom with its own bathroom, while two bedrooms with a shared bathroom are on the left side. As a result, the project creates a clear contrast between the brick construction and the green of the immediate surrounding vegetation, with these two elements complementing each other.

Save this picture!
Scale Model
Scale Model

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Minqa Atelier
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Granero House / Minqa Atelier" [Casa granero / Minqa Atelier] 07 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974684/granero-house-minqa-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream