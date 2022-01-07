We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Portugal
  Underdogs Gallery / FURO + Pedrita

Underdogs Gallery / FURO + Pedrita

Underdogs Gallery / FURO + Pedrita

Cortesia de Bruno Lopes

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Gallery
Lisboa, Portugal
  Architects: FURO, Pedrita
  Area: 340
  Year: 2017
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes

Text description provided by the architects. On the sequence of the art store design for Underdogs in 2014, the project team meet again for the refurbishment of the headquarters of the art gallery, a gable roof warehouse in a state of degradation.

Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes

The gallery was organized in a front-of-house that occupies 2/3 of the space and a back-of-house on the other 1/3 of the area where are the collection and the offices rooms. The project kept this layout but introduced a central volume that formalized this division and creates an office with a view fort the entrance from a scenography circular window.

Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Plan
Plan
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes

Besides the central volume, it was proposed a new wall that defines two offices and a restroom next to the back façade. Between the volume and the new wall, a wide area is inhabited by a communal table that can be used to work, to eat, or to do meetings. In order to have natural light in this new undefined space, the referred wall is made in polycarbonate.

Cortesia de Bruno Lopes
Cortesia de Bruno Lopes

Project location

Lisboa, Portugal

FURO
Pedrita
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryPortugal
"Underdogs Gallery / FURO + Pedrita" 07 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

