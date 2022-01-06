We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Ayameike / Ippei Komatsu Architects

House in Ayameike / Ippei Komatsu Architects

Save this project
House in Ayameike / Ippei Komatsu Architects

© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nara, Japan
  • Architects:Ippei Komatsu Architects
  • City:Nara
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. We decided to dig the site step by step and create two new low retaining walls on the site. We built the house on a new retaining wall. An L-shaped wall is erected on the new retaining wall, and the floor is placed on it. Furthermore, I set up an L-shaped wall at a position to balance it and put the floor on it repeatedly.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

By stacking the symbolic walls that make up the entire city upstairs while maintaining a balance, we tried to connect the relationship with the ground level and the surrounding environment to the top floor.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Using the materials and landscapes that already existed in this residential area as clues for design, we aimed to create an unpredictable and open house in the future.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

  1. The design was based on the retaining wall that exists in the surrounding area in a residential area with different heights. Characterized by a wall that rises randomly from the retaining wall
  2. Since the structure is like a yajirobei, it is unstable until the whole structure is solidified, so it was difficult to construct the structure.
  3. RC structure and steel structure. The wall is hollow polycarbonate. 
  4. Achieved an open plan by providing an outer wall inside. 

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
About this office
Ippei Komatsu Architects
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Ayameike / Ippei Komatsu Architects" 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974615/house-in-ayameike-ippei-komatsu-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream