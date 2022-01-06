House in Ayameike / Ippei Komatsu Architects

+ 20

Architects: Ippei Komatsu Architects

City: Nara

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. We decided to dig the site step by step and create two new low retaining walls on the site. We built the house on a new retaining wall. An L-shaped wall is erected on the new retaining wall, and the floor is placed on it. Furthermore, I set up an L-shaped wall at a position to balance it and put the floor on it repeatedly.

By stacking the symbolic walls that make up the entire city upstairs while maintaining a balance, we tried to connect the relationship with the ground level and the surrounding environment to the top floor.

Using the materials and landscapes that already existed in this residential area as clues for design, we aimed to create an unpredictable and open house in the future.