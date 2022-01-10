Brazilian Interiors: Ideas for Double Rooms

Save this picture! Casa das Jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos. Image © Felipe Araújo

As one of the most intimate spaces of a residence, dormitories have had their use adapted over the years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. A space for relaxation that also needs to fit furniture, decorations and harmonize with the architecture. Here's a selection of ideas to get inspired and redesign your bedroom.

Dormitories are intimate spaces, often reserved, dedicated to rest, relaxation, a kind of refuge that, at the same time, ends and starts the routine. When we think of relaxing dorms, we immediately think of spaces integrated with nature or with great framed views, however, it is possible to achieve functional and pleasant spaces without depending on their location.

Commonly, in Brazilian homes, dormitories are a place to sleep and rest, but they can also be a place to watch movies, have a small office, or even a place for reading. Mainly occupied by the bed, this space is filled with other furniture that help to make it functional and welcoming, such as cabinets, bedside tables, desks, armchairs, etc. These elements can all appear in different colors and materials, reflecting the residents' personality and can also be accompanied by paintings, lamps, rugs and other objects that help to decorate the space.

Here's a selection of 12 different bedrooms to get inspired and redesign your bedroom:

Save this picture! Casa das Jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos. Image © Felipe Araújo

Save this picture! Duplex Capote / Cacho Arquitetura . Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Save this picture! Apartamento Petrópolis / Renata Ramos Arquitetura. Image © Gabriel Carpes

Save this picture! Casa Butantã / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Casa Xilo / Estúdio Minke. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Casa do Marcos e da Júlia / INÁ Arquitetura. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Apartamento Vergalhão / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Júlia Tótoli

Save this picture! Casa Origami / Bernardes Arquitetura . Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Casa Vila Clementino / Degradê Arquitetura . Image © Julia Ribeiro

Save this picture! Apartamento 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Joana França