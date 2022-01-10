We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Brazilian Interiors: Ideas for Double Rooms

Brazilian Interiors: Ideas for Double Rooms

Save this article
Brazilian Interiors: Ideas for Double Rooms

As one of the most intimate spaces of a residence, dormitories have had their use adapted over the years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. A space for relaxation that also needs to fit furniture, decorations and harmonize with the architecture. Here's a selection of ideas to get inspired and redesign your bedroom.

Apartamento Petrópolis / Renata Ramos Arquitetura. Image © Gabriel CarpesDuplex Capote / Cacho Arquitetura . Image © Pedro Napolitano PrataCasa Butantã / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image © Manuel SáApartamento 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Joana França+ 13

Dormitories are intimate spaces, often reserved, dedicated to rest, relaxation, a kind of refuge that, at the same time, ends and starts the routine. When we think of relaxing dorms, we immediately think of spaces integrated with nature or with great framed views, however, it is possible to achieve functional and pleasant spaces without depending on their location.

Commonly, in Brazilian homes, dormitories are a place to sleep and rest, but they can also be a place to watch movies, have a small office, or even a place for reading. Mainly occupied by the bed, this space is filled with other furniture that help to make it functional and welcoming, such as cabinets, bedside tables, desks, armchairs, etc. These elements can all appear in different colors and materials, reflecting the residents' personality and can also be accompanied by paintings, lamps, rugs and other objects that help to decorate the space.

Here's a selection of 12 different bedrooms to get inspired and redesign your bedroom:

House of Jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos

Save this picture!
Casa das Jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos. Image © Felipe Araújo
Casa das Jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos. Image © Felipe Araújo

Duplex Capote / Cacho Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Duplex Capote / Cacho Arquitetura . Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata
Duplex Capote / Cacho Arquitetura . Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Petrópolis Apartment / Renata Ramos Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Apartamento Petrópolis / Renata Ramos Arquitetura. Image © Gabriel Carpes
Apartamento Petrópolis / Renata Ramos Arquitetura. Image © Gabriel Carpes

Butantã House / Casa14 Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Casa Butantã / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image © Manuel Sá
Casa Butantã / Casa14 Arquitetura. Image © Manuel Sá

Xilo House / Estúdio Minke

Save this picture!
Casa Xilo / Estúdio Minke. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Casa Xilo / Estúdio Minke. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Marcos and Julia's House / INÁ Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Casa do Marcos e da Júlia / INÁ Arquitetura. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Casa do Marcos e da Júlia / INÁ Arquitetura. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Vergalhão Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

Save this picture!
Apartamento Vergalhão / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Júlia Tótoli
Apartamento Vergalhão / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Júlia Tótoli

Origami House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Casa Origami / Bernardes Arquitetura . Image © Leonardo Finotti
Casa Origami / Bernardes Arquitetura . Image © Leonardo Finotti

Vila Clementino House / Degradê Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Casa Vila Clementino / Degradê Arquitetura . Image © Julia Ribeiro
Casa Vila Clementino / Degradê Arquitetura . Image © Julia Ribeiro

Apartment 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos

Save this picture!
Apartamento 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Joana França
Apartamento 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Joana França

Topázio Apartment / Sabiá Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Apartamento Topázio / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Vannucchi
Apartamento Topázio / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image © Pedro Vannucchi

Atlântica House / AR Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Casa Atlântica / AR Arquitetos. Image © Federico_Cairoli
Casa Atlântica / AR Arquitetos. Image © Federico_Cairoli

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Brazilian Interiors: Ideas for Double Rooms" [Interiores brasileiros: ideias para quartos de casal ] 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974564/brazilian-interiors-ideas-for-double-rooms> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream