House of Jabuticabeiras / mf+arquitetos

Lead Architects: Filipi Oliveira, Mariana Oliveira

Project Team: Luís Fernando , rael dominiquini

Engineering: Cenafer / Alexandre

Landscape: Claudia Melo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Projected on a plot with an exit to two streets, the project was then divided into sectors with two entrances; social, service and leisure. The volumetry begins with the creation of two parallel volumes on the ground floor and another transversal volume on these two, configuring an internal patio.

With pure and simple volumetry, natural materials such as concrete, wood and stone, a warm and welcoming atmosphere was created.

The solution for using the house was established according to the family's day-to-day, and the most emphasized request was the question of using the gourmet, they wanted some privacy from the rest of the house, as young children love to receive friends and at the same time, when they wanted a certain integration that this was possible.

So the gourmet was opposite the social entrance, with bathrooms and a TV room integrated with it. The living room, with a wall and shelves covered in freijó wood blade, opens onto the side garden of the social entrance, where the internal is intermingled with the external. It is the same garden that integrates with the gourmet, but that separated by a plan, maintains the privacy desired by the couple.

The upper block that houses the rooms is covered with wooden louvers, maintaining privacy and thermal comfort. The intimate circulation of the rooms has a superior opening, bringing natural light to the space and eliminating the feeling of a simple corridor.