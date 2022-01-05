Powerhouse Company's Antenna Tower Design in Turkey Nears Completion

The Çanakkale Antenna Tower designed by Powerhouse Company is nearing completion. Located on a forested hill, the weathering steel structure envelops the landscape before growing into a 100-metre tall tower that offers a panoramic view of the historic Turkish city. The single design gesture simultaneously crafts an intimate experience of nature through the creation of an inner garden, immersing visitors into the surrounding forest while creating a new visual identity for the city.

First released in 2014, the design is the winning proposal of an international competition that featured shortlisted projects from firms like Sou Fujimoto Architects, Snøhetta or Fernando Romero Enterprise. The project designed by Powerhouse Company balances technological functionality and visitor experience, doubling as a public viewing platform. The fluid shape responds to the landscape's topography, enhancing the user's experience of the surrounding nature. The design features exhibition spaces, a restaurant, and other recreational amenities clustered within the sinuous steel volume.

The Çanakkale Antenna Tower stands at the end of a footpath leading through the forest, becoming a continuation of the journey. The design loops around the site as an elevated walkway offering panoramic views of the city and forest before growing into a 100-metre antenna tower with viewing platforms. Through its design and mix of functions, the project aims to become a new public destination for the city of Çanakkale.