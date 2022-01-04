House Ochenta y seis centímetros / Pachon-Paredes

+ 31

Houses • Madrid, Spain Architects: Pachon-Paredes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 516 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Luis Asin

Arquitectos A Cargo: Luis G. Pachón, Inés García de Paredes

Director Técnico: José García Gallego

Arquitecto De La Construcción: Marina Cantos Mateos

Coordinadora De Construcción: Susana Izquierdo

Arquitecto Técnico: Ángel García

Consultor Estructural: Pedro Atanasio Utrilla

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Time. HOUSE No.1 is the transformation, refurbishment, and adaptation of the interior, exterior, and in-between spaces of a dark and compartmentalized 1978 house. The new configuration responds to the needs of its users, who were looking for a space to live, work, play sports, and enjoy both as a family and individually. In the proposal, neutral spaces are used to adapt to genealogical changes and their spatial consequences. The house fits a rectangle of 16m x 9m, which is distorted by patios, terraces, and balconies. Each level is divided longitudinally into two bays of 3.5m and 5.5m, with a difference in height of 86cm. The goal is to transform a highly compartmentalized and dark space into an open and light-filled space, where the staircase, which was a spatial and lighting obstacle, becomes an essential heterogeneous space.

Space. In the short axis, the typical partition walls to separate the 86cm difference in height are replaced by "L" shaped elements, that act as an extension of the staircase itself, and level the height difference. At the same time, these elements contain the structure, the storage systems and create interior windows, which in turn allow privacy regulation between spaces, becoming scenographies where users are both protagonists and spectators. In the long axis, the proposal connects both facades, laying out the uses in sequence, improving ventilation, and simplifying horizontal communication, while unfolding as a 16-meter-long continuous piece of furniture that is a domestic infrastructure: containing storage, art-display, facilities/fixtures, and furnishing. The 86cm intra-level separation highlights the movement and "public" use of the staircase and becomes a useful space. In parallel, the user can move vertically in a more "private" way by means of the hidden lift, thus guaranteeing accessibility on all levels.

Matter. The aim is to give the new spaces as much light, clarity, and neutrality as possible. Materials are chosen to multiply, filter, and regulate the warmth of light. Thus, framing a neutral canvas, which the inhabitants and their objects fill with color. The staircase, the heart of the dwelling and the backbone of the spaces, is configured with solid steps made of campaspero stone that contrasts with the light brass handrail which is the result of a geometric study and reinterpretation of the existing handrails on the outside of the dwelling and in other modern and post-modern architecture in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Energy. Five strategies are implemented to minimize energy consumption: 1. Optimization of space and distribution of uses to generate cross ventilation on all levels. 2. Insulation of the building skin from the inside, and from the outside, restoring the slate roof, thus keeping the original exterior appearance intact. 3. Mixed wood-aluminum exterior frames with double glazing allowing passiv-haus thermal inertia. 4. Optimisation of the air-conditioning systems of the house with an aerothermal system with heat recovery, supported with solar thermal panels for the production and demand of hot water. The house is climatized by underfloor heating/cooling with anhydrite support. 5. External solar protection with adjustable slatted blinds.