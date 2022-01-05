ARTi Architect Office / ARTi Architect

+ 40

Architect: Atit Sirimongkol

Landscape Architect: Adhiwat Jatinandana

Lighting Designer: Arunsri Punma

Electrical Engineer: Wiboon Sintanavevong

City: Khet Khlong San

Country: Thailand

"Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." -- Frank Lloyd Wright The iconic quote from one of the most famous architect from 20th Century which represents the quality and essence of nature. As an architect student, I acknowledge Wright as one of my teacher.

After working as a junior architect for 4 years in a company at Klongsarn district, I found a beauty in big trees, scent of river and touch of grass and soil. However, little bird has to grow and flow by its wings. Architect lives that way too. After flying in the world of design for 3 years, I'm seeking for the big tree to construct a shelter which one day will grow to a big house. The predestination gave me an empty 3rd floor on a townhouse at Charoenrat road which contrary to my conceptual image of the ideal office I'm searching.

Therefore, I have to construct those I wanted by myself. According to Wright's concept, I decide to lose 15% of area at north and east of the building to create trees-balcony which formed by cobble stone floor, concrete planter, wooden floor and little gravel. These elements shaped the indoor-nature view and also the buffer for outdoor building and wires view. People can walk around and found themselves feeling like walking on ground floor.

There are 4 zoning on the floor plan which are ARTi Architect office, share-meeting room, rental room for lighting design/graphic design and trees-balcony which can access through every zone. I believe that the good environment shaped a good mental and also a good inspiration for designer. I wish to see the office that people willing to work and rest in balance of day and impress the visitor with my concept of bringing nature to 3rd floor. "If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere." -- Vincent Van Gogh