ARTi Architect Office / ARTi Architect

ARTi Architect Office / ARTi Architect

© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat+ 40

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Khet Khlong San, Thailand
  • Architects: ARTi Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Thaistoneshop, Wiboon Sintanavevong, Yongyuansawmill
  • Contractor: WAWARA design
  • Architect:Atit Sirimongkol
  • Landscape Architect:Adhiwat Jatinandana
  • Lighting Designer:Arunsri Punma
  • Electrical Engineer:Wiboon Sintanavevong
  • City:Khet Khlong San
  • Country:Thailand
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

"Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." -- Frank Lloyd Wright The iconic quote from one of the most famous architect from 20th Century which represents the quality and essence of nature. As an architect student, I acknowledge Wright as one of my teacher.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Plan
Plan
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Section
Section
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

After working as a junior architect for 4 years in a company at Klongsarn district, I found a beauty in big trees, scent of river and touch of grass and soil. However, little bird has to grow and flow by its wings. Architect lives that way too. After flying in the world of design for 3 years, I'm seeking for the big tree to construct a shelter which one day will grow to a big house. The predestination gave me an empty 3rd floor on a townhouse at Charoenrat road which contrary to my conceptual image of the ideal office I'm searching.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Therefore, I have to construct those I wanted by myself. According to Wright's concept, I decide to lose 15% of area at north and east of the building to create trees-balcony which formed by cobble stone floor, concrete planter, wooden floor and little gravel. These elements shaped the indoor-nature view and also the buffer for outdoor building and wires view. People can walk around and found themselves feeling like walking on ground floor.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Detail
Detail
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

There are 4 zoning on the floor plan which are ARTi Architect office, share-meeting room, rental room for lighting design/graphic design and trees-balcony which can access through every zone. I believe that the good environment shaped a good mental and also a good inspiration for designer. I wish to see the office that people willing to work and rest in balance of day and impress the visitor with my concept of bringing nature to 3rd floor. "If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere." -- Vincent Van Gogh  

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project location

Address:Thanon Charoen Rat, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsThailand
Cite: "ARTi Architect Office / ARTi Architect" 05 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974487/arti-architect-office-arti-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

